Ben Affleck’s Movie Finally Releasing In The UK Despite Being Cancelled Before

There’s something about Ben Affleck and his struggles with his on-screen married life, in the most twisted ways. We saw that about a decade back in ‘Gone Girl’ and now he is back with a somewhat similar premise in the upcoming film ‘Deep Water’. Starring Ben and Ana De Armas, the film has finally found its release in the UK market after going through a lot of troubles. Based on a novel of the same title written by Patricia Highsmith, the erotic thriller film explores the life of an estranged married couple. The hugely anticipated film had been awaiting a release since the fall of 2020. Its release date was pushed again multiple times due to the COVID restrictions and finally, the film will release on Amazon Prime UK on March 18.

Ben Affleck movie getting UK release

‘Deep Water’ releasing in the UK

Director Adrian Lyne is making a big comeback with this film. He is best known for directing erotic thrillers such as ‘Fatal Attraction’ and ‘Indecent Proposal’. It is set to be his comeback film and the film being in the genre that he specializes in, the audience can expect an intense experience watching this film. However, the waiting dragged for too long. It had completed shooting in early 2020 before the pandemic struck and halted the global theatrical industries. The film was slated to release in fall 2020 earlier. However, due to the worldwide lockdown, the release date was pushed a few times. Finally, it was slated to release in January 2022. But then again, it was decided that the film will go to the online streaming route on Hulu and Amazon Prime internationally.

The film will premier in March. It showed up in the list of titles coming on Prime UK. However, it is still not confirmed whether the film will release on the same day in other global territories or not. March 18 is the date finalized for the release of the film, but it has not been confirmed if the film will see the US release on the same day or not. If speculations are to be believed, Hulu will stream the film in the US on the 18th of March. However, it is yet to be confirmed either by the streaming service or the producers.

Affleck and Armas, who also ventured into a year-long romantic relationship while working on the film, are the two biggest names attached to ‘Deep Water’. However, the film’s star cast boasts of other popular names as well. Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Lil Rel Howery and Kristen Connolly are some of the names who will be a part of the ensemble. While not much has been revealed about the film, it is assumed that the erotic thriller film will venture into dark territory.

Video Credits: Movie Blast

The film has managed to bring a band of interesting actors together hence, there are high chances that the film will work as intended. However, for a mid-budget film such as this, theatrical releases during the pandemic have been a curse. Only big-budget blockbusters such as ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ managed to bring a big crowd to the box office. OTT releases still remain the best options for such films.

As the raging pandemic continues, it seems like we will keep seeing these small and mid-budget films on the smaller screens. DKODING believes that it is also a sign of the changing dynamics of how the films are being watched and it is for everyone’s good in one way or another.

Tell us in the comments which other Ben Affleck film you have loved watching. Also, tell us about your take on the 'Deep Water' trailer and what are your expectations from the film.