These Photos Prove Ben Affleck’s Deleted Batman Cameo In James Gunn’s Peacemaker Series Revealed

Actor Matt Turner alleges that cameos by Batman and Cyborg were shot for the ‘Peacemaker’ Season 1 finale but were ultimately cut for unclear reasons.

Over the course of its first season, James Gunn‘s HBO Max show ‘Peacemaker’ has become a resounding success, capturing both fans and sceptics. The series picks up with John Cena‘s ‘Suicide Squad’ character Peacemaker in the midst of another world-saving mission with a completely new team. ‘Peacemaker’ has become such a smash hit that HBO Max has just ordered a second season.

The titular character and an early cameo appearance from Amanda Waller provided the most direct linkages to the wider DCEU for much of ‘Peacemaker’ Season 1. (Viola Davis).

Gunn, on the other hand, had a few huge surprises up his sleeve, as numerous members of the Justice League appeared in the season 1 finale. After the climactic battle, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and the Flash all appear, with Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller portraying their respective DCEU heroes onscreen. Fans instantly noticed that Batman and Cyborg were absent from the scenario, prompting some to speculate as to why this was the case.

Although there may have been unforeseen circumstances behind the scenes that prevented those two Justice League members from appearing in the ‘Peacemaker’ finale, someone has significant evidence that their cameos were filmed nevertheless. Actor Matt Turner shared some photos of himself dressed as Batman from the DC Extended Universe on social media, writing, “Sadly I(& Cyborg) were cut from the final edit. Why? Only @jamesgunn & @warnerbros know that.” There’s no official proof that Turner’s claim is true, yet he appears to be in the same dressing rooms as Superman and Wonder Woman’s doubles.

James Gunn hints the reason behind the hidden cameo

The future of Batman in the DCEU seems to be a little uncertain. Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will both portray Batman in this year’s ‘The Flash’, with Keaton also appearing in Batgirl.

Meanwhile, Affleck appears to be finished with the franchise, though Miller recently seemed to suggest that news of his Batman retirement was premature. Whatever the reason for Batman and Cyborg’s absence from the ‘Peacemaker’ finale, it appears that they were present on set, if not in the final cut. Turner’s claim can’t be totally validated, but his evidence is solid. Perhaps the Higher Powers intervened and asked Gunn to cut the two from the programme.

Following the release of the ‘Peacemaker’ finale, Gunn hinted that there was a reason why Batman and Cyborg couldn’t be shown among the other characters. He hinted that it might have something to do with the franchise’s future, but he couldn’t say for sure.

Cyborg’s participation could have been hampered by Justice League actor Ray Fisher’s ongoing feud with Warner Bros. over his claims that the studio participated in discriminatory practises. That’s pure guesswork, but given Fisher’s declaration that he won’t play Cyborg until WB agrees to everything, he’s accused it of, it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

