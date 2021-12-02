Ben Affleck To Go Down On His Knee And Pop The Question To JLo

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s reunion has set the Hollywood paparazzi on fire, but the one person who particularly cannot put a bridle on his excitement is former celebrity publicist Rob Shuter. In fact, his latest tidbit has let the media into a state of frenzy. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may get married soon!

Bennifer 2.0 is back with a bang and much more

Showbiz super couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, also nicknamed “Bennifer”, started dating in July 2002 after meeting each other on the sets of the highly-criticised film ‘Gigli’. The madly-in-love duo got engaged in November itself. However, things started going downhill after the couple decided to postpone their wedding which was supposed to take place in September 2003. Breaking a million hearts worldwide, Lopez and Affleck finally called off their engagement in January 2004.

Watch Jennifer Lopez open up about the breakup with Ben Affleck on Oprah (2004).

After her split from Affleck, Lopez started dating one of her oldest acquaintances, singer Marc Anthony. The couple got married in June 2004 and in 2008 became parents to twins Max and Emme. But, unfortunately, the duo called it splits in 2011, which according to Lopez was one of “the hardest things” she had to go through. Then came 18 years younger dancer Casper Smart. Despite a brief separation in 2014, the couple went on strong for 5 years. In 2016, Lopez broke the internet with a picture of herself snuggling in the arms of rapper Drake, but the fling did not last long.

Since early 2017, Lopez has been in a relationship with former New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez. The couple got engaged in March 2019 after Rodriguez was papped on their Bahamas holiday, down on one knee with a 16-carat diamond ring worth a whopping $1.8 million!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engage in PDA sessions on a sidewalk in NYC!

When Ben and Jen met again

Nicknamed J-Rod, Lopez and Rodriguez first appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine three years ago. Ever since, the couple had been going strong. But fans were taken by surprise when Lopez and Rodriguez decided to call off their two-year engagement earlier this year.

On 25 July 2021, J Lo turned 52 and took the internet by storm when she posted pictures of herself with former beau Ben Affleck!

Lopez shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram while posing on a yacht, but the final picture on the carousel was of Bennifer sharing a rather steamy kiss. The actors also walked the red carpet for the movie ‘The Last Duel’ during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021, in Venice, Italy. Affleck even told “Extra’s”, “I’m very happy. It is a very happy time in my life. Life is good”.

Video Credits: John JLover

Confirming the reunion, Rob Shuter told “Fox News”, “Celebrity breakups are usually matter-of-fact, but this one made me sit down for a moment. Before I hit send I just felt this genuine moment of sadness because I felt like these two were meant for each other. I believe they had the right love, but it was the wrong time. There was always something special about them. And I think now is the right moment for them. So I’m really happy that they’re back together”.

It’s confirmed! Jennifer Lopez is ready to say “I do”!

Rob Shuter couldn’t control his excitement while speaking of Bennifer 2.0. In conversation with “Fox News”, Shuter exclaimed, “I think it’s really exciting. I think those two are so special. It always felt to me that their love never got away. I was with her writing their breakup statement that went around the world – I wrote that statement. And when I was writing it, it just felt really sad”.

But this time around, Shuter feels that the Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez relationship has a strong chance of lasting for good. You know what, Shuter could have just pointed at the wedding bells around the corner.

He confidently added, “I don’t think either of them would be this open about being back together if they weren’t serious. When I worked for Jennifer, she was the boss. She runs the show. You may have opinions, but at the end of the day, she makes her own decisions. Jennifer would not be letting us see them walk together in the park or on the red carpet if she didn’t see a future for them. They could have easily met quietly, dated on the side and had some fun together. The world would have never known about it. But the fact that they’re allowing us to see this tells me it’s serious”.

Want some icing on the cake? Lopez and Affleck even spent Thanksgiving together! So is Affleck ready with a ring? Tell us in the comments below!