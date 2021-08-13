Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have a perfect partnership. The last time the two actors collaborated was on ‘Good WIll Hunting’, which earned them the Oscar for the Best Original Screenplay. The duo is looking to recreate their success in their latest with Ridley Scott.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have spent forever in the movie industry. They have taken on the director’s chairs, produced movies, and acted in many features. They have even written scripts. Two decades ago, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon working together resulted in the script of ‘Good Will Hunting’, and now, the pair are back at the old game with Ridley Scott’s latest.

ACTING MAKES SCRIPTS STRONG

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s friendship has lasted decades. Though the two got similar starts, their paths diverged for over 25 years as they both took their acting careers more seriously.

Ben Affleck is now coming off the high of playing Batman in the DCEU. The actor has had an excellent run at the box office and has pulled together movies like ‘Argo’, which has helped erase his string of flops in the early 2000s. The actor had a tone of setbacks early in his career. He acted in a terrible ‘Daredevil’ film, had a brief and unsuccessful fling, but found his footing in psychological thrillers like ‘Gone Girl’ and action movies in the DCEU.

Matt Damon, on the other hand, has done well. With a string of blockbusters from the ‘Bourne Series’ to ‘The Martian’, the actor has made a name for himself by turning in brilliant acting roles throughout.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon restored their friendship by working together

The two have a long history of bromance. They grew up together, went to school together, and lived as roommates while writing ‘Good Will Hunting’. Working together is a dream gig for Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and they’ve landed their new movie.

A FRIENDSHIP

Together, the two boys grew up in Massachusetts, becoming friends when Affleck was ten and Damon was 8. Together they worked through college and ended up writing the script for ‘Good Will Hunting’. Describing their experience, Ben Affleck said,

“We rented this house on the beach in Venice, and 800 people came and stayed with us and got drunk … We’d get thrown out of some places, or we’d have to upgrade or downgrade depending on who had money”.

The two have shared a close bond over the years. They frequent premieres together, have a working relationship, and Matt Damon has described Affleck as his “hetero lifemate“.

Affleck’s long-time beau, Jenniffer Garner, has also described their relationship as “one of the greatest love stories ever told“.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s friendship has been very close. While receiving Guy’s Choice awards in 2016, Affleck said it was an award he and Matt had dreamt of since they were little boys.

Ben Affleck had even joked that his career as an actor when he was a child pushed Matt Damon into acting. Matt was so jealous of Ben that he went into acting to have a similar career.

THE NEW MOVIE

‘The Last Duel’ is a Ridley Scott vehicle, but that’s not what has been grabbing eyes about the movie. The film will be the first time in almost three decades where Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, working together, will produce a script.

‘The Last Duel’ is a period piece that will explore 14th century France. Fans would also see the Matt Damon and Ben Affleck friendship on the screen as both star in the feature. The movie is all set to release, and the two have instituted a structure for getting the script together this time.

While discussing the movie writing process, Damon said that the two spent time together and figured out a schedule to write the script.

Will ‘The Last Duel’ be as good as ‘Good Will Hunting’? Ben Affleck and Matt Damon working together again after 25 years make it seem so. The two have put together time and brought back their bromance in full view for the next movie, and it’s all set to release soon.