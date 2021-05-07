Ben Affleck Is Done And Dusted With Batman

Yes, Ben Affleck would return as Batman for ‘The Flash’! But will it be the last time? Is the actor done for good?

Ben Affleck is ready to return as Batman for ‘The Flash‘. Various versions of Batman are expected to appear. Together they will imply a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations seen before are valid. We will see Barry Allen travel in the past to save his mother’s life. Accidentally he will set off a series of events that will alter the universe. He will land into a world in which Bruce Wayne died when he was young. Thomas Wayne is the Batman, and the Amazons are fighting the Atlanteans.

According to We Got This Covered, ‘The Flash’ will be Ben Affleck’s last appearance as Batman. Various rumours suggested that AT&T, Warner Bros. and HBO Max all are trying for a version of ‘The Batman‘ or a limited series for streaming. But now it is being revealed that Ben Affleck is not interested in dedicating years for a feature film or a series. His focus now lies in directing. The last movie the actor directed was ‘Live By Night’ in 2016. He also worked on a script with Matt Damon on ‘Good Will Hunting’ and Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’.

Around seven years ago, Ben Affleck was cast as the Batman. Sadly, it received a lot of disappointment from the fans. In 2016, Affleck was part of ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘. The movie opened to a lot of criticism and negative reviews. Despite that, it earned $800 million at the global box office. The same year, Affleck again reprised his role in David Ayer’s ‘Suicide Squad‘.

Why did Ben Affleck quit ‘The Batman’?

In 2016, Ben Affleck agreed to direct ‘The Batman’. He was also set to work on the script with Geoff Johns. The film was scheduled to release after ‘Justice League‘. But he stepped away from it in 2017. Affleck was brought back for the ‘Justice League’. Zack Snyder had to leave the film midway due to a family tragedy. Joss Whedon replaced him and oversaw the reshoots that substantially changed the film. The superhero film was a disaster.

Ben Affleck opened up about his drinking and how tiring the Batman experience was for him. He started drinking more and more when his marriage was falling apart. It led to more troubles in his personal life. The actor also talked about the time he showed ‘The Batman’ script to his friend. His friend felt that the script of the movie was good. He also thought that Affleck would drink himself to death if he went through with what he just went through again.

In 2019, it was announced that Robert Pattinson would be part of Matt Reeves‘ ‘The Batman’. It will release on 4th March 2022.

Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton to come together in ‘The Flash’ movie

Just a while back rumours were stating that Michael Keaton was in talks of joining ‘The Flash’ movie as Batman. The last time he played Batman on screen was in Tim Burton’s 1989 ‘Batman’ and the 1992 sequel, ‘Batman Returns’. Many reports had been suggesting that Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck both will play Batman in ‘The Flash’. But in an interview with Deadline, Keaton shared that he has been so busy with other projects that he hasn’t had the time to read ‘The Flash’ script. He also added that a lot will depend on the UK’s ability to handle the coronavirus pandemic situation. It will determine everything. That is also the reason why he has been living outside the city.

Ben Affleck will also star as Batman in ‘The Flash’ alongside his ‘Justice League’ co-star, Ezra Miller. The movie will follow his role in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, where his Batman came face to face with Jared Leto’s Joker. Director of ‘The Flash’, Andy Muschietti, talked about Ben Affleck’s role. He explained the interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne would bring an emotional level that no one has seen before. Their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder. It is one of the emotional vessels of the movie.

Andy Muschietti began shooting for ‘The Flash’ in mid-April. He shares the news on his Instagram account. If all goes accordingly, ‘The Flash’ will be released on 4th November 2022.