Before Lucifer, Tom Ellis Faced Rejections By Disney

Tom Ellis wasn’t a sensation always! Once upon a time, he auditioned to grab a role of a villain at Disney. And guess what, he was rejected.

‘Lucifer’ is a global phenomenon today, but he was rejected by Disney to play the villain in ‘Beauty and the Beast’. Afterwards, ‘Lucifer’ happened and the show made Tom Ellis every girl’s object of desire. Just like ‘Lucifer’ has a rough history of cancellation and revival, Tom Ellis too had his share of failures before becoming one of the hottest actors in the industry.

TOM ELLIS WAS A THEATRE GUY BEFORE BECOMING THE HOLLYWOOD HUNK

Ellis, today, is popular for playing the devil on the screen, but the actor has been a part of motion arts for a decade. Moreover, he studied acting because he was determined to have a career in theatres. Believe it or not, the Prince of Hell indeed made a career in theatre before conquering Hollywood. Welsh was actually a huge name in the British TV space.

The married actor has managed to create a wide fan base on the small screen. Today, he is also counted among the biggest fashion hunks in Hollywood. All credit goes to his impeccable acting and style in ‘Lucifer’. But before planning to play the fallen angel, he auditioned for a role at Disney. And the outcome wasn’t what you’re expecting.

DISNEY FAILED TO SEE THE DEVIL IN TOM ELLIS

Indeed, the devil of TV tried to obtain the place of Gaston in ‘Beauty and the Beast’. Unfortunately, he couldn’t portray himself as the perfect fit for the role and Luke Evans got the part.

Ellis confided this failure at Galaxy Con and humbly said,

“I auditioned and was very close to playing the role of Gaston in ‘Beauty and the Beast’, that my friend Luke Evans finally played”.

Before ‘Lucifer’, Tom Ellis was rejected by Disney to play the villain in ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Tom Ellis further said that he was desperate to grab the Disney role because he loved the original cartoon so much. The character, according to him, was so dumb and funny. But he doesn’t mind losing the role because his good friend Luke got it.

The main actor of ‘Lucifer’, therefore, missed his chance of becoming the villain of Bill Condon’s film. It sounds even sadder because Tom Ellis was a big fan of the character’s songs.

Imagine Ellis playing the villain alongside Emma Watson, Josh Gad, and Dan Stevens.

TOM ELLIS FONDLY REMEMBERS HIS ASSOCIATION WITH ‘BEAUTY AND THE BEAST’ DESPITE DISNEY’S REJECTION

If you are sad after hearing the news that Ellis lost the role to Evans, Ellis shared an interesting piece of information with his fans.

“I ended up doing my first professional concert in the third year with James (McAvoy note) at the Adam Smith Theater in Kirkcaldy. It was ‘Beauty and the Beast’. James got the role of Bobby Buckfast, and I played the Beast and the Prince. I was making money, and that’s what paid my first rent in London when I left drama school.”

Ellis remembers each moment associated with ‘Beauty and the Beast’ with joy. We hope to see him play another interesting devil in some other show.

