Becoming Eleven Was Millie Bobby Brown’s Answer To Her Real Life Bullies

Millie Bobby Brown divulged the darkest phase of her life to her fans. She was compelled to change schools because she was being constantly bullied.

No introduction is needed for Millie Bobby Brown, for the teenager’s career has no shortage of achievements. But she, like any normal school kid, has been a victim of bullying. In fact, according to her, what happened to her at school broke her soul to an extent that she decided to change her school.

While speaking to Glamour UK, Millie disclosed, “I was bullied at school back in England”.

She added that it’s important for her to speak against bullying.

While playing Eleven in the Netflix show ‘Stranger Things’ for over three seasons, she’s battled monsters in an alternative dimension, but she has dark experiences in her real life too.

‘Stranger Things’ brought her the fame of a lifetime when she became the youngest person ever to make it to the list of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people.

Moreover, she’s also a UNICEF goodwill ambassador – and, of course, the youngest one ever to be so.

With all these achievements, one would imagine Millie’s life to be very smooth and full of happiness. But she revealed the severe form of bullying she faced in school before she became a part of the spotlight.

Why Millie Bobby Brown changed schools after schools?

Till today she faces anxiety issues because of what happened with her at school. She constantly moved from one school to another in search of a peaceful, safe environment, but she couldn’t get one. “I actually switched schools because of it, it created a lot of anxiety and issues that I still deal with today.”

When she hears stories of small children going through traumatic experiences, she is left heartbroken. She told Glamour UK, “I have dealt with situations both in real life and online that are soul-breaking and it genuinely hurts reading some of the things people have said”.

What breaks Millie Bobby Brown’s soul?

A few years back, Millie quit Twitter after she was trolled. She feels that young people today are living under increased pressure, where they are judged by someone who doesn’t even know them. This is one form of exploitation and a negative situation.

Having faced these young issues herself, she said, “I also want to combat the negativity on social media – I have experienced it – it’s like a disease. It’s negative hate that is genuinely so horrifying to me”.

Millie Bobby Brown will be seen next in the fourth instalment of her signature series that brought her fame – ‘Stranger Things’. She has been a dedicated artist for she went on to shave her head off for the show. ‘Stranger Things’ is a “baby” for her.

Let us know how you find her acting in ‘Stranger Things’. Drop your comments about Millie Bobby Brown in the box below.