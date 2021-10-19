Why Beanie Feldstein Hates Being Complimented On Her Weight Loss

Beanie Feldstein is not happy about receiving compliments on her body. Learn more about Feldstein’s perspective on her weight loss journey.

In the year 2002, Beanie Feldstein began her acting career as Beanie in ‘My Wife and Kids’. Similarly, she went on to be part of ‘Madison High’, ‘Fan Girl’, ‘The Devil You Know’, ‘Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising’, ‘Lady Bird’, ‘How to Build a Girl’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and many more. The actor will soon portray Fanny Brice in ‘Funny Girl’. However, not many know that Beanie Feldstein once penned out a long letter to state how angry she was at people commenting on her weight.

Beanie Feldstein, the ‘Lady Bird’ actor, dropped a lot of weight when she was twenty-four years old. Feldstein was also overjoyed to be able to live her dream every night on Broadway with the most amazing and dazzling cast. She was perplexed because everyone kept commenting on something she had not thought about in years: her physique. Feldstein felt assaulted with comments about how she was disappearing, seeming half her size or petite. While the comments were well-intended, they began to undermine the body confidence she had worked hard to achieve after being upset with her weight for much of her life.

While writing an essay for Refinery 29, the star revealed that she struggled with her weight throughout her childhood and youth. Feldstein’s family, doctors, and society as a whole were continually telling her she was too big, that she needed to exercise more, and that she should be smaller. She got coerced into attempting Weight Watchers and Jenny Craig, both of which she hated. She got moved by it. She disliked attempting to lose weight and despised everyone who made her feel obligated to do so.

WHEN BEANIE FELDSTEIN STOPPED CARING

Why Beanie Feldstein hates compliments on her weight loss

After years of struggle, something began to change. As Feldstein neared the conclusion of high school, she felt the weight of expectations lift. She gave up trying to eat and dress the way everyone else expected her to. It took time and progress, but by the time the ‘Lady Bird’ actor started college, she was at ease with her physique.

Feldstein proceeded to reflect on her college days when sociology helped her frame this transformation. She stopped attempting to grow closer to what our society considers ideal, and she no longer felt any compulsion to do so. While her skinny pals would be bothered that their bodies did not fit, she was content with her chubbiness. As a result of this new attitude, over time, people stopped saying anything about her body. Not only did she stop surveying and judging her body, but the rest of the world was not interested in evaluating it either.

BEANIE FELDSTEIN IS TIRED OF PEOPLE TALKING ABOUT HER WEIGHT LOSS

Despite her confidence, Beanie dealt with the reaction to a recent weight loss. She confessed that it was caused by her tough eight-show per week schedule in the Broadway hit, ‘Hello Dolly!’. When she returned to Los Angeles to visit her family during her break from the Broadway show, the compliments on her slimmer figure began to flow. During that week, she felt as though her body was the only thing on her mind. Her mind got messed up by the continual comments about her weight.

After years of suffering, she had finally achieved such a magnificent calm, one that most people, regardless of size, do not enjoy. But, unfortunately, all of those compliments took that away from her. She felt so seen after years of finally not feeling judged by herself or others.

Beanie, reeling from all of the attention her body had received in recent weeks, respectfully decided to ask people to stop sharing remarks on her body. She wrote: “And so here is my simple request: Please stop complimenting me! A person’s body changing is not clearance for you to talk about it. I know that nothing will truly change until we as a society can unravel the ingrained notion that thinness is ideal. But, on a more interpersonal level, I hope we can try to cease commenting on each other’s bodies. Because sadly, I am here to tell you that even well-intentioned compliments can be upsetting.”

Feldstein went on to add that all of the comments brought up feelings about her body, and it was not the way she wanted to continue.