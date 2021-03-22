Here’s Why BBC Will Not Renew Luther For Season 6, Despite Huge Ratings

Will there be season 6 of ‘Luther’? The question which is hanging on the minds of the audience, especially after the cliffhanger in season 5.

BBC’s ‘Luther’ managed to garner the audience’s attention, which was apparent from the high ratings which season 5 received. However, ever since the climax of the finale episode, the fans have been wondering whether or not there will be another season. And, if not, why would they cancel the show, despite such huge viewership? Before we clarify your doubts, let us first take a look at the background of the series ‘Luther’.

Highlights —

What is ‘Luther’ about?

What happened in ‘Luther’ Season 5’s finale?

Will there be ‘Luther’ Season 6?

What is the plotline?

Starring Idris Elba, Dermot Crowley, Ruth Wilson, Enzo Cilenti, and Hermione Norris in the lead, this BBC British crime series is about a detective, John Luther, who unknowingly befriends a psychopath. Unable to collect enough evidence, John fails in getting him arrested, however, they both become partners and solve crimes together.

‘Luther’ Season 6 on BBC

What happened in season 5’s finale episode?

Okay! We get it! Season 5’s finale might have left you feeling a little confused. But, worry not! Because we are here to help you.

The finale episode started where episode 3 of season 5 ended, after the death of Benny Silver. Luther was having an intense conversation with a hitman, whom George hired to kill Luther. The murderer Greg Lake, killed a stranger and left him hanging on a bridge. This murder committed by Greg sets the ominous mood for the rest of the episode.

Later, when Sgt Halliday wants to interrogate Greg’s wife, we see that Greg gets trapped in a vicious circle, where he fights to find victims, to satisfy his thirst. Coming back to Luther, he finally confronts Geroge and puts a gun to his head, and insists him to call the assassin. However, much to the viewers’ surprise, Luther hands over his gun to George, leaving everything on fate.

Will there be season 6 of ‘Luther’?

Unfortunately, despite the huge success of season 5, no official announcement has been made by BBC about season 6. Keeping in mind the huge numbers, it seems a little insane to cancel the series. However, it is speculated that the creators might turn the show into a movie.

In an interview with “Digital Spy” and the media, Elba spoke about the possible chances of a movie. He said, “ I have maintained that I’d like to see [Luther] come to a film”.

“That’s what I think we’re headed towards, is a film. I’m looking forward to making that happen.”

“With a film, the sky’s the limit. Obviously, you can be a little bit more bold in the storylines, maybe international, a little bit sort of up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther” He further added.

Now when can we expect the release of the movie? Well, we can’t bet on a date yet, but the sooner the better it would be for all the fans.

Do you like the concept of a movie? Or would you rather have another season? Let us know your views in the comments below.