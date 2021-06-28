Last year, ‘Batwoman’ had introduced the look-alike of Bruce Wayne into the series. The show went into the Hush storyline, depicting a villain who undergoes facial reconstruction to take on the appearance of Bruce Wayne and commit heinous crimes. This season is the first time the actual Bruce Wayne makes an appearance on the scene.

Warren Christie was cast last year in ‘Batwoman’ as Bruce Wayne. However, for most of the story, he played the role of Hush, a criminal who undergoes facial reconstruction to resemble Bruce Wayne. However, now, it appears that he is back in action.

Batwoman finally reveals the real Bruce Wayne

WILL THE REAL BRUCE WAYNE PLEASE STAND UP

Arrowverse fans would know that Warren Christie was cast as Bruce Wayne last year. The fans were disappointed when they found out that the actor only played a look-alike criminal trying to usurp the billionaire’s identity as he committed crimes.

The series turned violent as Tommy-O impersonating Batman stole a piece of kryptonite and the Batman suit to take revenge. It wasn’t until Ryan Wilder, the Batwoman, took charge and stopped his plans that Hush came under control.

Hush is an exciting villain in Batman lore. In the series, he takes on the mantle because he feels betrayed by Batman saving his mother. In an attempt to seek revenge, the prominent neurosurgeon starts taking over the role of Batman, stealing his suit and committing several crimes to sully his name in front of his friends and allies.

Early on, Tommy steals funds from the Wayne Corps in the story and is captured by Kate Kane. However, after Kate was lost in plane wreckage, he returned and assumed the Wayne identity to become Batman. He was finally stopped after Lucius Fox intervened to stop the Batmobile and Ryan Wilder fought with him to send him back to the Asylum. Thus far in the series, the real Bruce Wayne had never made an appearance. Though it is heavily implied that Batman plays a central part in the story of the series, no one has been able to trace Bruce, and according to people, he never returned to Gotham.

THE REAL BRUCE WAYNE

In the latest episode, Batwoman introduces the real Bruce Wayne. The cameo lasting seconds occurs when he appears in a haze to Luke Fox, who is fighting for his life. Out of the shadows, Wayne seems to tell Luke Fox to survive.

It is not clear if Luke is dreaming this up or if he has met Bruce in the series. Arrowverse fans can rejoice, though, since the Dark Knight seems to be in the scene now. When asked about why he hasn’t been back to Gotham, Bruce Wayne gave no answers. Maybe this would be tackled in a future storyline.

Bruce Wayne is also a significant influence on Batwoman’s life, given that she modelled herself after his ideals as Batman. Even though he is absent in the series, the stories of the Bat running around the town are familiar and inspire the vigilantes to keep on fighting.

This is why the real Bruce Wayne revealing himself is crucial. As the second season nears a wrapping up point, there have been rumours that the third season of ‘Batwoman’ may last. Real Bruce Wayne’s cameo in ‘Batwoman’ might mean a team that concludes the series.

WHAT TO EXPECT?

With Ryan Wilder helming the role of Batwoman this season, the story has been exploring some deeper lores of Batman. However, the show’s ratings hit a new low recently. Real Bruce Wayne’s cameo in ‘Batwoman’ might be a last-ditch attempt by the showrunners to revive the show and keep it running.

Batwoman and Dark Knight often team up to take on crime syndicates and more prominent villains in the comics. With the army intelligence techniques of the Batwoman and the detective and fighting skills of Batman, this strikes fears in the hearts of Gotham city. Season 3 might include some nefarious villains from Batman’s rogue’s gallery and finally, introduce a supervillain that genuinely challenges the team’s might that comes together.

However, ‘Batwoman’ introducing the real Bruce Wayne is old news, and whether this will change the story significantly remains to be seen.

The real Bruce Wayne is finally in ‘Batwoman’. However, with his presence not being made clear and no answers about his past, there might be a character arc about Bruce reentering Gotham City soon. Bruce might be the fuel the series needs to keep from cancellation, but there have been no confirmed stories about the future of the detective in the series.