Batman vs Superman: Warner Bros Favouring Ben Affleck More Than Henry Cavill

The remastered version of ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice’ comes with better resolution and an all-new poster.

It looks like director Zack Snyder is in awe of the IMAX film format as it was recently seen on the re-cut of ‘Justice League’. However, ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice’, as he has released a remastered version of it in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. After taking a look at the trailer and a few clips released by Warner Bros., it can be said that this remastered edition has better visions, improved colours, sounds, and resolution. But did you know that Zack even gave a new look to the poster, with only Ben Affleck? Interesting, right! Now, we are wondering if this new poster means that Zack is more inclined towards Batman than Superman?

Ever since the announcement of the remastered edition was made by Warner Bros., the audience was going gaga over every new clip dropped by the production house. But amongst all of this excitement, we have missed an important detail.

Warner Bros, on their Instagram account, released a brand new poster of the ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Remastered’. In the poster, we see Bruce Wayne on the left side, along with his parallel side of Batman on the right.

What is different in the remastered edition of the movie?

It is already known that the audience has had mixed reviews on seeing Man Of Steel and Batman together. While many could not stop praising the concept, others have been pretty hard on criticising it. Nevertheless, Zack Synder’s vision to bring them both in a film for a face-off is still seen as a bold move. Now, with the remastered version already airing on HBO Max, fans have been wondering if they should spend their 3 hours watching the same film again. Well, if you are big on visuals, sound, and resolution, let us tell you that the remastered editions have all of it. So, if you have enjoyed watching the original movie, we are sure that you will not regret watching it again in 4K Ultra HD.

Have you watched ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Remastered’ yet? If yes, let us know your views in the comments below.