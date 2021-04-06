Batman hit a bull’s eye in ‘Justice League’ by assembling his team, a feat Iron Man couldn’t achieve in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

Batman finally realised his long pending dream in Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’, something Iron Man couldn’t do in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. And there’s no chance for him to accomplish his goal since his character sacrificed himself in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. So in the battle between Batman vs Ironman, Batman clearly won.

The DC came up with another ensemble film in the form of Snyder Cut that released this year. Set in the background post the heartbreaking events of ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’, ‘Justice League’, directed by Zack Snyder, addresses what the world looks like after the Man of Steel’s death. The main goal of the film is to honour his heroic death. After learning about the upcoming threat, Bruce Wayne sets on a hunt for superheroes for his team who can shield the world from what’s coming. Lex Luthor’s files on other powered beings help them in recruitment wherein he and Wonder Woman analyse the profiles one by one until the ‘Justice League’ is formed. In the end, the team fights their biggest enemy – Steppenwolf.

Though Batman’s idea of a new team wasn’t liked by Aquaman and Wonder Woman with Cyborg, he ultimately manages to form a team.

Why Tony Stark couldn’t form a team?

While Batman nailed his goal, Iron Man failed to form a team leading up to the events of ‘Infinity War’. According to the information revealed in the Infinity War Prelude comic, set after Avengers’ break up in ‘Captain America: Civil War’, Ironman aka Tony Stark (played by Robert Downey Jr.) spent the next two years trying to assemble a brand new team.

While the Secret Avengers and Captain America were working underground in the hopes of sustaining their superhero oath, Iron Man relentlessly worked on preparing for the villain Thanos (whose name wasn’t revealed by then).

Sadly, the MCU’s genius billionaire’s efforts weren’t fruitful. Vision was doing to and fro and secretly meeting up with Wanda while Spider-Man turned down his offer to be an official Avengers member. War Machine was on rehabilitation and Black Panther was busy with his own thing in Wakanda.

A team could have prevented Iron Man’s unfortunate sacrifice

In the end, knowing that something bigger and worse was coming, Ironman could only equip himself with his most state of the art suit Mark 50. Although, doing the best Ironman could on his own wasn’t enough to stop the villain. It is highly likely that Avengers would have been victorious if they united against the villain in the form of a team.

Seeing the course of ‘Justice League’, chances are pretty good that the same could have happened in the MCU universe. Ultimately, Iron Man had to sacrifice his life to fully eliminate Thanos’ threat. A team could have prevented this misfortune.

