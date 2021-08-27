Avengers Stars Will Shoot Next Movie Without Brie Larson

Brie Larson can’t catch a break. After seeing one controversy after another, and being forced to limit her time on her YouTube channel, rumours say that ‘Avengers’ stars have staged a boycott against the actress.

Riffing on a woman’s career is the easiest business one can engage in. Early reporting during ‘Captain Marvel’ had already revealed that stars of the MCU weren’t too happy with the new entrant into their boy’s room. Now, they might even do something radical to keep her out.

Highlights —

A career in the movies

Creative control?

What are ‘Avengers’ stars saying?

CAREER AS A WOMAN

Leading ladies have had horrible times in Hollywood. With the Harvey Weinstein news breaking, the idea that producer’s demands often scarred leading ladies became clear. The abuse is entrenched into moviemaking, however, and the story goes much further back.

Video Credits: Brie Larson

Now, fans can’t even imagine an ‘Avengers’ without Captain Marvel. Once same was true for Tippy Hedron and a Hitchcock movie. Tippy, an actress that Hitchcock tried to mould into the “perfect actress”, faced increasing abuse during her years with the director. Not only did the director engage in sexual assault, but he also tortured her on the set of ‘The Birds’, causing a nervous collapse.

Avengers stars will only do the next movie if Brie Larson is not there

More recently, “The Cut” published a long, arduous look at how Michael Bay has been sexist throughout the year. Brie Larson has been at the end of the same rope. After years of trolls targeting her for her political opinions, the idea seems to have spilt over to her co-stars. It was inevitable, in a way. Brie is a successful actress, and in some ways, she is more successful than any of her co-stars. While the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Christ Pratt, and Jeremey Renner have made their way into popular Hollywood films, Brie is transcending a successful Indie career and turning it into widespread success. Brie has also won an Academy Award early in her career and proved all of her critics wrong multiple times throughout her career.

So, what are these rumours surrounding her?

INCREASED AMBITION?

While an ‘Avengers’ movie with Brie Larson would be unacceptable now, this was not the case for a long time. People were vehemently against Brie and her feminist politics.

She, herself, had almost turned down the role because she wasn’t sure she would fit into the part of Captain Marvel. Kevin Feige intervened and made sure to act proactively to make the movie more feminist, and Brie was pulled into the role.

Video Credits: Brie Larson

But, the aftermath was just as disastrous. Trolls targeted the movie relentlessly, bringing its ratings down on “Rotten Tomatoes” and following up with filthy stories everywhere. The coordinated social media ended up facing stern resistance from the Marvel executives. “Rotten Tomatoes” had to crack down on the negative reviews and ensure that the trolls didn’t have a tangible effect on the movie’s success.

Last year, gossip magazines jumped in on the story. “We Got This Covered” reported that Brie Larson wanted increased creative control in the MCU. In the year since, neither Feige nor other Marvel executives have confirmed this to be true.

While the website is known to have been accurate in the past, the story is often hit-or-miss. It might be argued that this particular tale was a story designed to bring Brie down specifically.

‘AVENGERS’ STARS

Early reports indicated that Bob Iger didn’t like Brie Larson. While the rumour was shared only by a YouTuber and had little basis, the facts surrounding her case have been scary.

During the press tour of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, several stars ignored or actively lambasted Brie Larson. Chris Hemsworth was miffed that she said that she performed her stunts.

Video Credits: HollywoodLife

‘Avengers’ fans also noticed that their favourite actors didn’t rally behind Brie Larson. While Chris Pratt was surrounded by controversy because of his alleged connections to a homophobic church, several actors supported him. This support, however, was not accorded to Brie when she faced challenges from the trolls.

With the trolls still present and tabloids continuously reporting on Larson’s apparent downfall, an ‘Avengers’ movie without Brie Larson might become a reality. The rumour mentioned above says that the ‘Avengers’ stars are planning on giving the next movie a miss. Feige’s support can only carry her this far, so will Brie still manage to stand firm?

Hollywood is filled to the brim with sexist men. Despite their polite exteriors, the MCU co-stars of Brie Larson might be more of the same. Recent rumours indicate that the stars aren’t happy with Larson and are willing to pull out of the next film if it gives the actress less airtime.