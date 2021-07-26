Avengers Stars Will Only Do The Next Movie After Brie Larson’s MCU Exit

Brie Larson is reportedly seeking Marvel for more creative control over ‘Captain Marvel 2’ and her co-stars are pissed at her. Keep reading to know more.

Brie Larson has participated in two Marvel Cinematic Universe films — ‘Captain Marvel’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ — and is poised to play a prominent role in the studio’s future. Larson may have chosen an opportune time to make the request, with Marvel about to launch Phase 4 of the MCU.

A ‘CAPATIN MARVEL’ SEQUEL IS CURRENTLY UNDERWAY

Larson was a huge success in her debut solo feature as Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel. Despite some criticism, the film earned Marvel more than $1 billion at the box office.

The actress reprised the role in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, cementing her place as one of the Avengers’ top members. And, with Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) absent, Carol will almost certainly play a key role in ‘Avengers 5’.

Marvel recently stated that work on a ‘Captain Marvel’ sequel is presently in progress. The film’s production is expected to begin next year. With Larson poised for a bright career in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sources say she wants more creative control over her next project.

LARSON REPORTEDLY WANTS MORE CREATIVE CONTROL OVER ‘CAPTAIN MARVEL 2’

The studio has not confirmed any of the rumours surrounding ‘Captain Marvel 2’. However, sources tell We Got This Covered that Larson has asked the studio for more creative responsibilities in the sequel.

This includes being named as a producer. Larson already has some directing credits outside of the MCU, but Marvel isn’t known for giving their stars more creative freedom.

‘Avengers’ stars will only do the next movie if Brie Larson is not there

Having said that, Johansson was a producer on her first solo film, ‘Black Widow’. Johansson, on the other hand, has been a part of the MCU since ‘Iron Man 2’, so the jury is still out on whether or not the studio is willing to give in to Larson’s demands. In any case, this is an excellent opportunity for Larson to request more control over the character’s storey. The actress understands how important she is to the success of the MCU and that Marvel will go to any length to keep her happy.

HER CO-STARS ARE NOT HAPPY ABOUT THIS

While it is obvious that a relative newcomer is outperforming them, targeted harassment campaigns can also do significant damage to the franchise. If Larson’s ‘Captain Marvel’ takes over the ‘Avengers’, her co-stars will have to deal with the fallout from fans and the resulting campaigns, which they may not be ready to deal with just yet.

Brie’s creative control would also appear to them to be inappropriate in this situation. As accomplished actors, they understand that the more creative control Larson has, the more targeted the campaigns will be. So, rather than continuing down this path, an ‘Avengers’ without Captain Marvel makes more sense.

What’re your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments down below.