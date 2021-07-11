Avengers stars will only do the next movie if Brie Larson is not there

Marvel executives and celebrities do not seem to be very happy with Brie Larson. The key might lie in the famous campaign launched against her for her politics. With tensions rising, new rumours claim that ‘Avengers’ stars might not appear in the next movie at all if Brie continues as Captain Marvel.

Ever since Brie Larson was announced as the casting choice for Carol Danvers, battle lines were drawn. Massive online petitions and targeted harassment campaigns meant that the movie had to deal with an increasingly hostile online arena. Now that heat seems to be spreading into her co-stars and the Marvel executives, and if rumours are to be believed, the trolls might win this round.

Highlights —

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel

Will ‘Avengers 5’ happen?

Avengers without Captain Marvel

BRIE LARSON AS CAPTAIN MARVEL

A vocal feminist and a woman who can bench over 200 pounds, Larson embodies the message of Carol Danvers. However, from the outset, fans of the comic books were disappointed by her. Spurred by anti-feminist rhetoric, targeted harassment campaigns became common before Brie’s tenure as Captain Marvel even started.

Video Credits: TheThings Celebrity

It did not help that once the movie was released, it focused on feminine power. Even in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, while the Earth’s mightiest heroes struggled to bring Thanos under control, Carol appeared out of space to bring down his entire ship in one fell swoop.

Related: Attention Hungry Brie Larson To Be Overshadowed By A South Korean Star In The Marvels

All in all, Captain Marvel had arrived, and Brie’s vocal support of feminist rights was going to be a part of Marvel’s discourse for years to come. Recently, Brie confessed in her video that she was apprehensive about taking on the mantle of Captain Marvel. And now, there might be an ‘Avengers’ movie without Brie Larson.

BRIE LARSON AND CREATIVE CONTROL

Ever since the news about ‘Captain Marvel 2‘ broke, the universe has been filled with rumours of Brie assuming greater creative control. Alongside this, there have been rumours that her payscale has been upgraded to match that of her co-stars. With the Avengers undergoing massive changes and Brie getting more creative control than her co-stars ever had, actors in the MCU are a little miffed.

Avengers stars will only do the next movie if Brie Larson is not there

Plus, with the new series at MCU going into the cosmos, it would mean that Captain Marvel would be the apparent leader in ‘Avengers 5’. Long-time actors who have played roles in the series for a significant duration will not want this to happen.

While one obvious concern is that a relative newcomer is outshining them, the targeted harassment campaigns can also do massive damage to the franchise. If Larson’s Captain Marvel was to assume control of the Avengers, her co-stars would have to deal with the fallout from fans and the resulting campaigns, and they might not be prepared to take that on just yet.

Video Credits: Optmemus

This is where Brie’s creative control would seem wrong to them too. As accomplished actors, they know that the more creative control Larson gets, the more targeted campaigns would increase. So, an Avengers without Captain Marvel makes more sense than continuing down this path.

Related: Henry Cavill To Join Mcu Only For Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel

However, with the question of ‘Avengers 5’ hanging in the air, the stakes might have been raised.

WILL THERE BE AN ‘AVENGERS 5’?

Fans of the MCU were surprised when Phase 4 did not include any Avengers movies. As the MCU deals with more significant threats from the universe, the number of heroes in the universe is increasing but, the Avengers team seems to have been forgotten.

This has led to rumours that Larson’s co-stars are arranging a coup. Hedging their bets on refusing to do the Avengers unless Brie leaves, the co-stars are probably refusing to do the new movie.

Video Credits: CBR

This would be enough to force the hand of any executive. Avengers, in particular, is a top-rated Disney property, with each of the individual movies becoming high-earners. For the stars themselves to be reluctant to do the film means they might have to decide soon. And as far as rumours go, it seems to be going towards making an Avengers movie without Brie Larson.

Marvel is moving on from Brie Larson. With tensions within the cast escalating and Larson asking for more power in the creative process, the next Avengers movie without Brie Larson seems a real possibility. Is this true? There is no confirmed decision yet.