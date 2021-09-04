Avengers Stars To Continue Future MCU Movies Without Brie Larson

An ‘Avengers’ movie without Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel? Let’s find out what the future holds for Captain Marvel in the MCU!

Many Marvel fans strongly opposed Brie Larson playing the role of Carol Danvers in ‘Captain Marvel‘, despite it earning over $1 billion worldwide. The actor did not do anything in public that would offend fans. However, it was her statement before getting cast as Captain Marvel that received criticism. During a press conference for her film ‘A Wrinkle in Time’, the Oscar-winning actor stated that her film was not for white guys. Some fans were also unhappy with Larson’s portrayal of Captain Marvel. They called her performance superficial and felt it was unfit for the role of the strong superhero.

‘AVENGERS’ MOVIE WITHOUT BRIE LARSON?

President Kevin Feige is planning to replace Brie Larson as Captain Marvel with Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau. It is not to say that we will not get to see Larson as the character in the future. But the goal is for her to pass over the title of Captain Marvel to Kamala Khan or Monica Rambeau in the future. Right now, the plot of ‘The Marvels‘ is also unclear. It is also not clear if the main leads will work as a team or individually. Monica Rambeau has already appeared in ‘WandaVision’, but it is clear that she has more in store for her. Also, what Kamala Khan’s role will be like in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still unclear.

Larson will reprise her role as Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel. But she will not be the only main character this time. Teyonah Parris, as Maria Rambeau’s daughter Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel, will accompany Larson in ‘The Marvels’. Parris recently entered MCU through the Disney Plus series, ‘WandaVision’ this year. Actor Imam Vellani will star in the soon to release series ‘Ms. Marvel’ show on Disney Plus before appearing in ‘The Marvels’.

Nia DaCosta, who recently directed Universal’s ‘Candyman’, will direct ‘The Marvels’ from a screenplay written by Megan McDonnell. Apart from the three main actors, no more cast members are confirmed. But, as per rumours, Jude Law will reprise his role of Yon-Rogg.

When Captain Marvel got sidelined

Brie Larson’s involvement in ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ was seen by many to be shorter than planned. Was it because of the harsh remarks Larson received on the internet? Fans expected Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel to appear sooner because Nick Fury paged her before disappearing during the end credits of ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘. Fans sensed something big was in the works for the all-powerful hero. However, when it came time for Carol Danvers to shine in ‘Endgame’, some may have been underwhelmed by her performance.

Screenwriter Christopher Markus revealed in an interview that Captain Marvel was always going to be in ‘Endgame’. But they did not have much to go on. They had cast her, and that was the end of it. It was a difficult line to strike when you’re bringing in a powerful character, and you don’t want it to appear like, “Well, we simply brought in this person who can clean the house that they couldn’t clean in the prior movie”. So, they had to strike a balance between not making it feel like a cameo and not having her around so much that she addressed everyone’s issues.

Shooting begins for ‘The Marvels’

Brie Larson, aka Carol Danvers, recently revealed that filming for ‘The Marvels’ has begun. Carol Danvers initially got a mention during the end credits of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ in 2018. She formally got introduced as Captain Marvel in the film of the same name in 2019. Captain Marvel returned to help defeat Thanos in ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

“They are unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. Lots of specialists. It is a really unique experience. I am a huge fan of Disneyland”, said Larson.

She went on to say that it seemed like she got to go to her own private Disneyland every day. Because they are creating these insane universes that no one else is aware of and no one else gets to witness. When the film is out, everyone will be able to see it, but for the time being, it is only her. Larson is currently working on sets that are larger than you can imagine.