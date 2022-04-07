Avengers: Endgame & Loki Fans Find A Loophole In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield starrer ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has been a globe-trotting success. However, the fans are now noticing some loopholes that they missed the first time around.

‘Avengers: Endgame‘ is one of the most successful Hollywood films of all time. While it appeared that the recently released ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘ would outperform its predecessor, this now appears to be a far-fetched idea. Regardless, the Tom Holland-starring film received a rousing response from critics and audiences, propelling it to nearly $2 billion in worldwide earnings. Despite its enormous success, fans aren’t entirely satisfied with the film. Even the most ‘eagle-eyed’ fans didn’t notice some flaws in the complex narrative dealing with the theory of the multiverse at first.

If Spider-Man: No Way Home’ deals with the theory of the multiverse, the confusion was bound to happen as the concept of the multiverse is purely theoretical at this point. Hence, the writers use their imagination to craft stories around the concept. As a result, a few errors are unavoidable.

In ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Green Goblin and Doc Ock make their way into the MCU due to a messy situation created by Doctor Strange and Peter Parker. The problem with that is the Green Goblin died in 2002 in the first ‘Spider-Man’ movie starring Tobey Maguire. On the other hand, Tobey appeared older than he was, indicating the passage of time. Then how come Green Goblin is still alive if the passage of time is real in the multiverse. We understand that superhero cinema doesn’t rely too much on logic, but it is quite an obvious problem that the producers must have addressed.

The answer could get found in Marvel’s TV series ‘Loki’. Strange explains in NWH that the villains died in their respective universes because that was their fate. They were brought into this world by the spell before they died. So, what does this mean for their futures in their respective universes? ‘Loki‘, on the other hand, explains that time isn’t linear. Infinite things are happening in different timelines at the same time.

So, whatever happened in the original films was simply a timeline that we witnessed, whereas the events in ‘No Way Home’ occurred in a different timeline. It also solves the problem of Tobey’s Peter’s ageing. The villains were from a different timeline than Peter. He also refers to the death of Harry and Norman Osborn, which further confirms this theory.

In the fourth phase of their films, the MCU’s goal has been to play with multiverse theories. Several of their films and television shows are focusing on this aspect, which first got mentioned in ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

Marvel’s writers are gradually educating the audience on various aspects of the multiverse. Another example is the upcoming ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘. The MCU appears to be planning more films like ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

