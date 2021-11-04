Avengers 5 Villain Details: Kang The Conqueror, Galactus, And Doctor Doom To Be The Next Bad Guys After Thanos

‘Avengers 5′ villain is a huge mystery at the moment as it is hard to surpass Thanos as the Big Bad. Here are some of the villain predictions for ‘Avengers 5’ that says ‘Kang the Conqueror’ ‘Galactus’ or ‘Doctor Doom’ could be the successor of Thanos.

‘Avengers 5′ is one of the most anticipated future movies and it is kind of confirmed as there is no way Disney won’t make a sequel to their highest-grossing movie, ‘Avengers: Endgame‘. But what makes the Avengers movies special is not just the heroes, but villains such as Loki, Ultron, and Thanos who give a fierce battle to the Avengers. It is why fans are intrigued to know more about the ‘Avengers 5’ villain and multiple names are hovering above the rumour mill. Most of the villain predictions for ‘Avengers 5’ are claiming that Kang the Conqueror, Galactus, and Doctor Doom are the top contenders to be the evil guy that the Avengers rallies against in their fifth team-up.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Kang the Conqueror as ‘Avengers 5’ villain after ‘Loki’ finale?

Galactus vs Avengers after the Disney-Fox Merger?

Doctor Doom as the ‘Avengers 5’ villain after Sokovia becomes Latveria?

KANG THE CONQUEROR AS ‘AVENGERS 5’ VILLAIN AFTER ‘LOKI’ FINALE?

‘Avengers 5’ villain won’t be a new character and Marvel Studios will surely introduce or tease the big bad in some early projects. Thanos was teased in multiple movies before facing off the Avengers, and Loki was already introduced with the first Thor movie. One name that comes to everyone’s mind is Kang the Conqueror, who was introduced in the ‘Loki’ TV series. Apart from that, it is also confirmed that Jonathan Majors will be playing Kang in ‘Antman 3’, where it could be another variant of ‘He Who Remains’. It is why “Screenrant” and others are putting the name of ‘Kang the Conqueror’ at the top for their villain predictions for ‘Avengers 5’.

Kang the Conqueror as ‘Avengers 5’ villain

Related: Avengers 5 Will Only Be Made After Brie Larson’s Exit From MCU

For those who are unaware of the lore, Kang basically comes from the 31st century and has a wide range of powers where time-travelling is his main move. Since Doctor Strange no longer holds the Time Stone and Tony Stark is dead, it is expected that Kang will give a tough challenge to the heroes in ‘Avengers 5’ as he could even bring back the older villains from the past. The earliest predictions for ‘Avengers 5’ plot are claiming that Kang the Conqueror will be the main villain of the movie.

GALACTUS VS AVENGERS 5 AFTER THE DISNEY-FOX MERGER?

Everyone is naming Galactus as the ‘Avengers 5’ villain ever since the Disney-Fox merger was done as the character is too powerful for a single hero. While the Fantastic Four kind of wasted Galactus by reducing him to a big cloud, Marvel will surely find a way to make Galactus a compelling threat and also maintaining the grounded tone of the Avengers movies. Since most of the Avengers’ villains are dangerous enough for a world-ending threat, Galactus literally eats planets. It is why everyone must come together in the ‘Avengers 5’ finale and figure out a way to defeat Galactus and save the world.

Video Credits: UnrealNetwork

There are predictions and theories saying that Marvel will introduce Galactus at the end of the first ‘Fantastic Four‘ movie so that he can become the main ‘Avengers 5’ villain without any rushed storyline. Galactus as the ‘Avengers 5’ villain makes a lot of sense as the most powerful heroes are nothing against him and he is the toughest challenge out there. Silver Surfer will surely come into the picture if Galactus is involved and it would be interesting if he is also one of the villains to make things more complicated.

Related: Tom Holland To Leave MCU After Spider-Man: No Way Home

DOCTOR DOOM AS ‘AVENGERS 5’ VILLAIN AFTER SOKOVIA BECOMES LATVERIA?

Doctor Doom vs Avengers is something every MCU fan wants to see on the big screen and ‘Avengers 5’ villain predictions say there are high chances of that happening. Doctor Victor Von Doom is one of the most intelligent characters in the comics that have defeated Thanos and Galactus with ease, there is no limit to his powers and the best part is that Dr. Doom is only a human and it makes things more relatable.

Video Credits: The Cosmic Wonder

There are theories and predictions that Sokovia will become the new Latveria and Doctor Doom will use the remnants of Ultron Bots to create his Doom-bots. Doctor Doom is a sorcerer who also uses advanced technology, making him a brutal combination of Doctor Strange and Iron Man. Doctor Doom as the ‘Avenger 5’ villain will make fans go crazy as the character is so much hyped up in the comics. It would also be a fresh take for the Avengers villains who is not some genocidal alien or galactic threat, as Doctor Doom is very layered and interesting as a character.

There are some other predictions of ‘Avengers 5’ villain that says Ultron, The Beyonder, The Master of Evil, The Thunderbolts, etc. could also be the big bad in the next Avengers sequel. Who do you think would perfectly fit the bill for the villain against the Avengers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.