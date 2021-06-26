Thanos Done And Dusted! Avengers 5 To Bring A New Worse Villain

Thanos being dead means that the Avengers will be challenged by new foes soon. MCU might be planning something big for their heroes, and the recent Oscorp reveal might mean that Norman might have a huge role to play in it.

Marvel setting up a new villain shouldn’t be news to anyone. Given that Thanos is long dead and a new group of heroes is coming in soon, there should be new villains coming up. Recently, a Redditor revealed that Oscorp might have a role to play in the upcoming Spider-Man movie, and this might be the clue that leads to the new villain for Avengers.

Thanos is long gone! ‘Avengers 5’ to bring a new worse villain

THE AVENGERS’S FUTURE

The Avengers is currently fragmented. With the death of Tony Stark and the events of ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘WandaVision’, there are very few clues as to where the Avengers would go in the future.

The multiverse aspect of the universe will come in soon. MCU slate 4 has a Doctor Strange movie that has multiverse stories. Now that multiverse villains will have a role to play, and the Eternals and other heavy-hitters are coming into the Avengers, the villain question is left wide open. Whatever the result is, there needs to be a worse villain than Thanos so that the Avengers can face the villains with higher stakes.

There are multiple spaces to-go-to when it comes to future villains. There are some big hitters in the Marvel universe, including Venom and Carnage, both symbiotes who can destroy entire planets with their powers. There are also cosmic villains like Galactus who can end whole worlds on a whim. However, the recent rumours suggest that Marvel is setting up a new villain closer home.

THE OSCORP

While playing a game from LEGO, a Redditor noticed that the Avengers Tower now held a familiar name on it. The sign of “Oscorp” was upon the tower, pointing towards Norman Osborn making his way into the MCU.

Norman Osborne has a history of being one of the worst villains in the Marvel universe. He has killed Gwen Stacy in the comics and has commanded many villains to create roadblocks for the Avengers. Working alongside villains like Doctor Doom and Emma Frost, Osborn brought together a group of villains to form the Dark Avengers.

The Dark Avengers was a team that controlled the Marvel universe after the fragmentation of Avengers due to Secret Invasion. A group of villains who work together is one of the darkest foes that Avengers can face in the aftermath of ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

The movie left the Avengers alone in an increasingly hostile world. More enemies are coming in through other universes having more powers than them means that there would be a worse villain than Thanos.

However, before these villains start, having Osborn’s Dark Avengers project would be in a prime position to take over the world. With their penchant for controlling governments, they can quickly form a powerful part of the U.S. government in MCU and change the structure to allow them to rule.

Without the power of the government behind them, and the Dark Avengers running games with their lives, the younger superheroes Kamala Khan and Spider-Man would face the brunt of the pain. So, there would be many villains coming up soon.

THE MULTIVERSE VILLAINS

Beyond Norman Osborn, there can be several villains coming in to introduce new villains to the Avengers franchise. Of course, one of the obvious choices is Galactus, with his cosmic powers destroying entire worlds. However, following up a world-destroyer with another would not be a great place to start from.

Another option lies in Sentry. Sentry is the Superman-Esque antihero in the Marvel universe who has a dark persona lurking inside him. An unstable hero, Sentry, has been known to obliterate powerful beings with his considerable powers. He is also a part of the Dark Avengers and someone controlled by Norman Osborn’s manipulations for a long time.

Marvel is setting up a new villain under wraps, though, and they haven’t hit on who they want to serve as the main villain in Slate 4. However, MCU needs a worse villain than Thanos for the film series to continue having the same influence it has enjoyed in the past decade.

MCU is done with Thanos, and now they need a villain that can raise the stakes. With rumours about Norman Osborn coming in, the Dark Avengers might be on the table soon. Would MCU dare to take in another deep dive into the lore of Marvel Universe?