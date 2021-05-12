Oops! Avengers 5 Leak Has Revealed Marvel’s Dark Plan

With ‘Avengers: Endgame’ becoming one of the highest-grossing movies, we wonder if ‘Avengers 5’ will be able to even touch its record.

With the huge success of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ came huge expectations from MCU. With the death of Iron Man, some even predicted the doomsday of the Marvel Universe. However, it looks like MCU has already worked out a plan for ‘Avengers 5’ that will surpass the expectations of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Not just this, MCU has also unlocked Phase 4, which reveals the future of the Marvel universe.

Highlights —

What does the leak reveal about ‘Avengers 5’?

How is MCU planning to unlock Phase 4?

Who will be in the new Avengers team?

How is MCU planning to win over ‘Avengers: Endgame’?

According to a Twitter user, “Main Middle Man”, MCU is planning to bring a new specialized team that would be leading the Avengers team, and the original group would be supporting them. This whole narrative will somehow resemble the evolution presented in Marvel Comics. In one of the theories of the leak, Marvel is in the process of developing young Avengers and Ms Marvel will also be a part of the team. Along with this, an assumption is being made that the storyline might revolve around Dark Avengers, a group of super-villains, which is again an inspiration taken from the comics published in 2009.

Sounds like Marvel Studios is working on more Avengers derivatives for the MCU. They are already preparing Young Avengers and now they will focus on developing a West Coast Avengers project and are back to the Dark Avengers project. — Main Middle Man #SamIsMyCaptainAmerica (@mainmiddleman) March 30, 2021

What will happen in phase 4 of MCU?

Well, MCU had everything planned out for phase 4. However, due to some reason, not everything worked according to MCU’s plan. Earlier, it was stated that phase 4 of MCU will begin with the release of ‘Black Widow’, and this will be followed by ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. However, now ‘Black Widow’ is scheduled to release in July 2021, which will ultimately delay the release of other movies.

Oops! Looks like ‘Avengers 5’ leak has revealed MCU’s plan

Who all are planned to be in the new Avengers team?

According to an article by “We Got This Covered”, Captain America will be leading the Avengers team, and Spider-Man, War Machine, Sam Wilson’s Captain America, Shang-Chi, Yelena Belova’s Black Widow, Doctor Strange and also, Shuri’s Black Panther and Wolverine, will be seen as his helping hand. It is also speculated that Logan will be a part of the Avengers team and will mostly be seen in ‘Avengers 5’. Now, coming to Deadpool, he will also become an Avenger, however, we are not sure if he will be seen in ‘Avengers 5’.

Video Credits: Super Xpose

Do you have high hopes from ‘Avengers 5’? Let us know your views in the comments below.