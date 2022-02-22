No More Of Avengers! Avengers 5 Is Cancelled

Kevin Feige did not mince words while talking about the future of ‘The Avengers’ movie franchise.

Feige spoke during the Marvel Studios Assembled series, focusing on ‘The Eternals’. The series aired on Disney+ wherein Feige also talked about the MCU saga, after ‘Avengers: Endgame’. While speaking about the importance of the story of ‘The Eternals’, he referred to Endgame as “the final Avengers movie”.

Highlights:

‘The Eternals’ is moving MCU back in the time

Fan theories that are more interesting than ‘Avengers 5’ concept

“Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now past their tenth anniversary and with the release of the final Avengers movie, we’ve finally completed a 22-movie Infinity Saga”. Feige said

The Marvel Studios head did not give any fodder for the fan theories about what’s going to happen in MCU Phase 4 – and beyond.

For ‘Eternals’, he said indirectly, “Where do we go from there? Where do we start? What we really wanted to do was two things: start fresh with whole new characters, new storylines, but also go back to some of the deepest richest mythology in all of Marvel Comics…”

Avengers 5 is Cancelled

Back in 2021, Feige said MCU is not rushing to kick start ‘Avengers 5’ to just sustain the brand name. He told Collider, “I think we want there to be a reasonable amount of time from the Endgame to start a new saga, which is already underway and already started”. Feige added saying, “And then you need time, as you did in Phase 1, to build that saga before you start bringing everyone together”.

Meanwhile, fans are predicting that the next ‘Avengers’ movie won’t be an ‘Avengers’ movie in the traditional sequel sense. The young Avengers would build a new saga in Phase 4. The other theory states that Marvel won’t make ‘Avengers 5’ and rather would launch a major event film like Secret Wars.

There are strong possibilities for both the theories as they seem a more interesting concept than another Avengers movie. Anyways, amongst the original Avengers squad, only Hulk, Thor, and (kind of) Hawkeye are left to carry the legacy forward. MCU will have to include a few more superheroes before any mega team-ups can even happen.

The MCU Phase 4 is now continuing with the ‘Moon Knight’ Disney+ series that premiered on March 30th. Also, there’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ coming on May 6th.

