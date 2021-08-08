Here’s Why Ashton Kutcher Wants China’s TikTok Banned

Ashton Kutcher has some strong opinions on China and Tik Tok.

Celebrities have oftentimes shared their opinion on current social-political affairs that are happening across the world. Well, it looks like Ashton has a lot to say when it comes to the growing influence of Tik Tok and how it could affect the younger generation. Want to know what exactly are his thoughts about this video-sharing app? Then keep scrolling to find out.

The actor-entrepreneur thinks Tik Tok could infiltrate children’s minds and can create massive anti-US propaganda. On the American Optimist Youtube channel, Ashton expressed his strong opinions on TikTok. He stated,

“If I’m China and I want to create a problem in that area of the world – specifically a Naval problem in the South China Sea, I would probably want to utilize TikTok in order to influence the minds of Americans”

He further added how this app can be easily manipulated to create anti-US and anti-Taiwanese propaganda efforts that could make the United States “extraordinarily unpopular if the country went to war”.

Moreover, he said, “I think that most people believe that there is media manipulation happening and misinformation campaigns happening, just not through their sources. I think that’s wrong and I think we’re about to face a reckoning in that particular domain and it’s going to probably change what social media looks like in the future”.

He even said if the current trends continue then his kids will never be on social media. He stated,

“If the trendline continues on the path that it’s on today, my kids will not be on social media. If the trendline pivots, as I think it likely will, there’s a chance that I will allow them to use it”.

ASHTON KUTCHER AND MILA KUNIS PLANNING ON A THIRD CHILD?

It was revealed by “OK! Magazine” that Ashton and Mila are finally ready to expand their family. According to an inside source of the magazine, the duo has baby fever and are planning on having a third kid.

However, “Gossip Cop” busted this rumour as nothing but a mere fiction story. According to them, no such announcement has been made about the same. Also, at present, Mila is gearing up to portray the role of a drug-addicted mother in her upcoming movie, “Four Good Days”. Ashton too has quite a few projects in his basket. So keeping their busy schedules in mind, we are not sure when they would plan to have a third baby.

