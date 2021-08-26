Ashton Kutcher Is Stuck With A Dominating Mila Kunis

Ashton blamed his wife Mila Kunis for not letting him fulfil one of the biggest ambitions of his life, but he won’t stop pursuing it!

Kutcher has a sad story to tell about his inability to fulfil his dream because of Kunis.

Highlights —

The missing member of the first Virgin Galactic flight

Ashton Kutcher becomes a victim of controlling wife

Space remains a distant dream for Kutcher

THE MISSING MEMBER OF THE FIRST VIRGIN GALACTIC FLIGHT

Going to space isn’t as gruelling as we were told as kids. You don’t have to be a trained astronomer to achieve the feat. If you are super rich, going to space is very much possible. We already have heard about Virgin founder and billionaire Richard Branson who tested his own Virgin Galactic spacecraft recently. Although technically he didn’t reach the place which we call space, his spaceflight has become a talking point in the mega-rich community. Ashton Kutcher wants us to know that he almost accompanied Branson in the spaceflight, but Kunis literally pulled him out of the space zone.

Video Credits: m171562

Ashton Kutcher told “Cheddar News” about his dream of space tourism. And how he had everything ready. He was supposed to be in the spaceflight with Branson, but Mila Kunis was too concerned to let him go through with it.

Related: Here’s How Laura Prepon Landed The Role In That 70s Show

ASHTON KUTCHER BEACOMES A VICTIM OF CONTROLLING WIFE

Ashton explained, “When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children, so I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic”. He adds, “I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight”. However, Kutcher says he still is going to space “at some point”.

Ashton Kutcher is stuck with a controlling Mila Kunis

According to CNN, Virgin Galactic worked for almost 2 decades on building a spaceship that could take them to the edge of space. The first spaceflight accommodated Branson, Virgin Galactic Chief Astronaut Instructor and Interiors Program Manager Beth Moses, Virgin Galactic executive Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic Lead Operations Engineer Colin Bennett, and pilots Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci.

Related: Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Fighting Over Money

SPACE REMAINS A DISTANT DREAM FOR KUTCHER

Ashton Kutcher could have been the seventh one if Mila Kunis wasn’t his wife. Nevertheless, Virgin Galactic has plans to make space tourism a regular affair. For now, looking at the ticket cost, the so-called regular affair is only for billionaires. The ticket costs around $200,000 to $250,000. If you think that very few people can afford it or take the risk, the fact is that the company is selling a lot of tickets, and that too at a higher price than mentioned.

Video Credits: Access

Poor Ashton, though! Kunis also has a strong point, observing the danger involved in space flights. She can’t take the risk and allow her husband to pursue his spaceflight dreams, especially because now he is a father to her two lovely kids.

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know if you think Kunis should allow Kutcher to go into space in the comments box below.