Ashton Kutcher Coped With Divorce From Demi Moore In This Strange Way

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore were in a relationship for almost a decade before they split up in 2013. Here’s how the actor turned investor describes the process of dealing with the dissolution of his first marriage.

Ashton Kutcher is a famous American actor, producer, and entrepreneur who started his career by playing a character named Michael Kelso on ‘That ‘70s Show’. Since then, Ashton Kutcher has starred in many movies like ‘The Butterfly Effect’, ‘No Stings Attached’, ‘Jobs’, etc. The actor has also continued to maintain a strong presence on network TV and streaming. Ashton Kutcher took over for Charlie Sheen on CBS’ ‘Two and a Half Men’. Aside from this, he also starred as the lead in a Netflix streaming show called ‘The Ranch’ which ran for four seasons.

Highlights —

Origins of Ashton Kutcher’s relationship with Demi Moore

The reason behind the Ashton Kutcher-Demi Moore relationship

How Ashton Kutcher processed the divorce

Ashton Kutcher is also one of the most notable Hollywood stars to build an impressive investing career. He started by investing early in businesses like Uber and Airbnb, going on to find even more success as a tech investor.

The Weird Way Ashton Kutcher Coped With the Divorce from Demi Moore

Ashton Kutcher has started not one, but two venture capital funds named ‘A-Grade Investments’ and ‘Sound Ventures’. He has invested more than 3 billion USD in startups over the last decade. Ashton Kutcher was also featured as a guest star on ‘Shark Tank’.

Related: Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Fighting Over Money

Demi Moore is also a very popular American actress. She is also known for her work as a producer on the ‘Austin Powers’ movies and TV series like ‘Dirty Diana’ and ‘The Conversation’. Ashton Kutcher was Demi Moore’s third husband. Her two other ex-partners include actor Bruce Willis and musician Freddy Moore.

REASON FOR THE ASHTON KUTCHER-DEMI MOORE DIVORCE

In November of 2011, Demi Moore’s team released a statement that made the divorce official. This statement was preceded by many rumours and allegations that are believed to be the cause of the divorce. According to these claims, Ashton Kutcher had a history of cheating on Demi Moore multiple times. Demi Moore also said that she felt like she wasn’t supported by her husband. Ashton Kutcher then responded by calling her statements false.

What is interesting about the Ashton Kutcher-Demi Moore divorce is that Demi Moore put out a statement by herself. Usually, couples who end their marriage make a joint statement for the press. In Demi Moore’s statement, she said that she had decided to end the marriage. This implies that it was a unilateral decision made from her end of the relationship.

Video Credits: Dola Hung

According to numerous news outlets at the time, the age difference between Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore also played a part in them splitting up. These outlets also added that Demi Moore was more successful than Ashton Kutcher at the beginning of their relationship. Being in different stages of their life and career could have caused a divide between the couple.

Some relationship experts claim that the media is also to blame for this divorce. Unlike most celebrity couples, Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore were very open, honest, and upfront about the details of their relationship. They were not afraid of disclosing any details with the media, nor did they try to be secretive about their interest in each other. However, this caused the media and some tabloids to start over-examining their relationship. The rumours started by the media were well before any actual problems started between the couple and are suspected to have also strained the marriage.

Related: Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Expecting A Third Child?

HOW ASHTON KUTCHER COPED WITH THE DIVORCE FROM DEMI MOORE

Ashton Kutcher shared his process of dealing with the divorce on a podcast called ‘Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard’. Dax Shepard is an American actor who now hosts the very popular podcast just previously mentioned. Ashton Kutcher and Dax Shepard also worked together on ‘The Ranch’.

‘Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard’ is all about vulnerability and getting into ‘real talk’. Unlike most public appearances or interviews, celebrities will be very candid about their amazing life experiences and some not so amazing experiences. Hearing the guests talk about their struggles and the real-world gritty methods that they used to overcome them is part of the appeal of the show.

Ashton Kutcher shared that after his divorce, he went to the Big Sky mountains in Montana. He spent a whole week in isolation with no food. The actor also mentioned that he was completely disconnected from the modern world and did not carry any electronic devices with him.

What are your thoughts on Ashton Kutcher and his relationship with Demi Moore? Share them in the comments below.