Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis fighting over money

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been #couplegoals for years. They’re also laid-back and straightforward. Throughout their decades-long relationship, there have undoubtedly been numerous rumours, scandals, and shocking secrets. Before they got married, they were best friends for years. They prefer to remain as hidden as possible from the public gaze. However, the media has continued to investigate their relationship.

Are Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher constantly fighting over money?

Mila Kunis is a bad financial adviser

Rumours of a fight between Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have long circulated in tabloids and gossip columns. According to In Touch, Kunis and Kutcher are currently feuding over their finances and money issues. Mila recently stated in an interview that she advised her husband not to invest in high-profile companies because many of them have recently failed.

According to the source, the wrong investments have caused a lot of tension in their marriage. Kutcher refuses to admit his error, which has led to a fight between him and Kunis over money. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have a net worth in the millions, but the recent COVID-19 pandemic and their new mansion are having a negative impact on them. The stars are at home, and the bills are piling up because there is no steady source of income.

Ashton invested heavily in WeWork, and the company failed within a few years, causing him to lose millions. There is a lot of tension between Mila and Ashton right now because they are constantly arguing about money, which could lead to a divorce.

Mila Kunis is a bad financial adviser

During a recent appearance on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, the 37-year-old actress discussed Kutcher’s work as a venture capitalist who has built a successful fund over the last decade. “The best part about him is he’s really smart about including me in everything and making sure that I am aware of everything that’s happening”, Kunis told Colbert.

“He’s also really smart at knowing that sometimes, you shouldn’t listen to your wife.”

Video Credits: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Kunis explained that she is not the right person to ask about venture capital opportunities.

“Two issues arose early in our relationship. He was like, ‘Hey, there’s this company. It’s kind of like a rideshare, it’s kind of like a cab company, but anybody can drive the cab’” Kunis said.

“I was like, ‘That’s the worst idea ever.’” Kunis added that Kutcher tried to persuade with a demonstration, but she was still sceptical.

Kunis said: “He was like, ‘Let me get you this thing. It’s called Uber. Let me just order it for you. You can test this out.’ And I was like, ‘You’re going to put me in a car with a stranger? What is wrong with you?'”

She also said that she was hesitant when Kutcher first introduced her to Bitcoin. “Second time, it was, he sat me down and was like, ‘Hey, babe, I got to explain this thing to you. Tell me if I’m crazy.’ And I was like, ‘Cool. What is it, babe?'” said Kunis.

“He’s like, ‘There’s this thing, it’s like mining for money. It’s called cryptocurrency, and there’s this company’- this is eight-plus years ago – he’s like, ‘It’s called Bitcoin’”.

Video Credits: The Late Late Show with James Corden

The former ‘That 70s Show’ star was concerned about investing in cryptocurrency because it was not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. “And I was like, ‘Well, I think this is a horrible idea’”, Kunis continued. “And he went, ‘Cool, we’re investing in it’. So he didn’t listen to me. I mean, this happens all the time.”

Kutcher was an early investor in companies such as Uber, Airbnb, and Spotify. His venture capital fund, A-Grade Investments, has grown from $30 million to $250 million in six years, netting him millions of dollars.

