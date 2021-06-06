Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Expecting A Third Child?

Are Ashton and Mila thinking of expanding their family?

It looks like the Kutcher and Kunis family is ready to welcome their third child. Ashton and Mila were blessed with two beautiful kids, Wyatt and Dimitri. After giving it some thought and clearing their work schedules, it looks like the two have finally made up their mind about having a third child. But before we jump on to the rumour mill, let’s find out the truth behind this story.

It was revealed by “OK! Magazine” that Ashton and Mila are finally ready to expand their family. According to an inside source of the magazine, the duo has baby fever and are planning on having a third kid. It was stated, “It’s no secret Ashton’s wanted more kids, but he waited until Mila was on board. She was happy with two. But lately, she’s been feeling that one more would be something she can handle, and since she knows Ashton’s a wonderful father who gives 110 per cent, she’s agreed to go for it”. It was further added that even though Ashton and Mila are trying for natural pregnancy, they haven’t ruled out IVF.

How true is this rumour?

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis third child rumour

Well, according to “Gossip Cop”, there is no truth in the rumour of Mila and Ashton having a third child. They can totally have a third baby whenever they want, however, till now no such announcement has been made about the same. Also, at present, Mila is gearing up to portray the role of a drug-addicted mother in her upcoming movie, ‘Four Good Days’. Ashton too has quite a few projects in his basket. So keeping their busy schedules in mind, we are not sure when they would plan to have a third baby.

Ashton Kutcher on why he hoped the second baby was a daughter

On the show of Seth Meyers, ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’, Ashton revealed why he wanted baby number two to be a girl. He said, “I was actually hoping for a girl. Because first of all — our first girl is unbelievable. But also I figured if we had a girl second, [Mila] might give me one more shot at having a boy and now I don’t know! It’s even money — she might cut me off!”

Mila Kunis on codependency during the pandemic

In a conversation with “Entertainment Tonight”, Mila said that her entire family is codependent and Ashton and she have had a codependent relationship for almost 8 years. She further added that the four are always by each other’s side and haven’t left each other for a moment during this pandemic.

