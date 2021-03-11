Arnold Schwarzenegger To Lend Voice For Netflix Terminator Anime?

Did you assume that Arnold Schwarzenegger was done with Terminator? Guess what, you were wrong – as he might be back for one last time to feature in Netflix’s Terminator anime.

Terminator is now a world of its own – a cinematic phenomenon that consists of half a dozen movies, TV shows, web series, and a lot more. ‘The Terminator’, the original movie in the saga, directed and written by James Cameron, was released in 1984. It’s been over 35 years since the saga’s debut. Yet, Terminator has only grown in relevance with the new age. Thus, Netflix is working on a Terminator anime to cater the new age audience and bring them the iconic story in a new format. And if reports are to be believed, OG terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger might return in Netflix’s anime.

Since the release of the original ‘The Terminator’ in 1984, the terminator universe has scaled up to 6 films, 1 TV series, 2 web series, and several video games. The movie franchise starts from ‘The Terminator’ (1984), ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), ‘Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines’ (2003), ‘Terminator Salvation’ (2009), ‘Terminator Genisys’ (2015), and starches up to 2019 with the latest release ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’.

Out of the 6 movies in the ‘Terminator’ franchise, 4 starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, including the first three and the latest. Arnold Schwarzenegger has grown old since the release of the first ‘The Terminator’. Thus, he had a limited appearance in the latest ‘Terminator’. However, fans can never get enough of Arnold Schwarzenegger in his iconic Terminator avatar, and that’s why Netflix seems to be bringing him back in the Terminator anime.

On February 26, 2021, as reported by Anime News Network, Netflix announced a new anime based on the Terminator world. This will be directed by ‘The Batman’ co-writer Mattson Tomlin.

A #Terminator anime series in the works from Netflix and Skydance.



‘The Batman’ co-writer Mattson Tomlin will act as a showrunner and executive producer on the show. pic.twitter.com/8AKBEt92Wv — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) February 26, 2021

The creators have highlighted that the anime won’t be a reboot of the Terminator stories. It will expand on the original terminator story created by James Cameron. The Netflix anime adaptation of ‘The Terminator’ is a co-production with Skydance and Production I.G.

John Derderian, Vice President of Japan & Anime at Netflix, said in the announcement:

“Terminator is one of the most iconic sci-fi stories ever created–and has only grown more relevant to our world over time. The new animated series will explore this universe in a way that has never been done before. We can’t wait for fans to experience this amazing new chapter in the epic battle between machines and humans.”

Fans had already given up on the hope of seeing Arnold Schwarzenegger once again on screen as the Terminator. His latest appearance in 2019’s ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ served no good, given the importance of his role, and the hype and reception of the movie, which was flat.

But it seems like the fans might get to experience Arnold Schwarzenegger as a Terminator once again. If rumours are to be believed, Netflix’s Terminator anime series might cast Arnold Schwarzenegger to voice one of the core characters of the anime. If that happens, it would be a treat for Arnold Schwarzenegger fans and Terminator fans alike.

Though the news of Netflix casting Arnold Schwarzenegger to land voice in the Terminator anime has not been confirmed yet, fans are desperately wishing for it to be true. What are your views on it? Should Netflix bring back Arnold Schwarzenegger to give his voice to one of the key characters in the anime? How excited you are for the Netflix Terminator anime? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.