Aquaman Jason Momoa Confessed He Was A Stalker

Jason Momoa reminisced about the time he creeped out Liam and Al Pacino. Let’s find out more about the star-struck moments of the ‘Aquaman’ actor!

Jason Momoa began his career as a model before venturing into acting. In 1999, he was named Hawaii’s Model of the Year. The same year Momoa tried for the lead role on the hit show ‘Baywatch‘. In 2013, he acted in ‘Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding’ and ‘Tempted’. After a brief appearance on ‘North Shore’, he was cast as Ronon Dex in ‘Stargate: Atlantis’. However, the actor rose to fame after portraying Khal Drogo in ‘Game of Thrones‘. Momoa then gained more popularity as Aquaman in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘. While Jason Momoa has made a name for himself in the industry, he recently opened up about a time when he was star struck.

While appearing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ The famous ‘Aquaman’ actor, Jason Momoa, spoke to guest host and friend Anthony Anderson about the second season of his upcoming series ‘See’ and movie, ‘Sweet Girl’ on Netflix. While promoting his upcoming projects, he talked about his early days in Hollywood. After admitting he could not share most of his stories on TV, he revealed an incident involving Liam Neeson.

He recalled the time he went to his first nice restaurant where he saw Liam Neeson. He freaked out when he saw Liam Neeson. Until that point, he had never met anyone famous. “And I just kind of stared at him, and I would just smile. I creeped him out”, said Jason Momoa. He went on to say that his stare made Liam Neeson uncomfortable, forcing him to get up and move to a table away from Momoa. Jason Momoa confessed that his creepy behaviour did not end after that incident with Liam Neeson. He was also somewhat stalker-like when the actor saw Al Pacino through a store window on Melrose Avenue.

‘Aquaman’ Jason Momoa confessed he used to stalk Liam Neeson and Al Pacino

Momoa shared the time he was on Melrose Avenue. “I was on Melrose [Avenue], and I looked in a window, and sure enough, I saw Al Pacino. “And I just stopped dead in my tracks, and I spent the next half-hour just walking in front of the window to the point where he is just looking at us”. He further shared how Al Pacino just flipped Momoa and his buddy off and started laughing. The actor felt silly staring at Al Pacino as he often gets starstruck.

DID MOMOA STALK LISA BONET?

Jason Momoa secretly tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and actress Lisa Bonet in 2017. The couple dated for twelve years. However, Momoa had shared that he had fallen for Bonet long back. When he was just eight years old, Momoa saw Lisa Bonet on TV and was ‘Mommy, I want one. Momoa joked on Thursday night’s The Late Late Show with James Corden that he decided to stalk Bonet for the rest of his life to get her. In the end, he called himself a full-fledged stalker.

He revealed the first time he met his wife was at a jazz club through the help of mutual friends. The evening did not stop at the jazz club for both the actors. Momoa convinced Lisa to take him home because he was living in a hotel. They sat down, and she ordered a Guinness, he had grits, and the rest was history.

JASON MOMOA GEARING UP FOR ‘AQUAMAN 2’

James Wan, who will be heading the movie for the second time, revealed that ‘Aquaman 2‘ is in the pre-production stage and all set to go on floors. The team has already begun preparing for it. Actor Jason Momoa has also reached London, where the shooting will take place. He shared the news with his Instagram audience. He also shared that it is the last day of his brown hair, and he will be going blonde for the role.

Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera and Temuera Morrison as Tom will be reprising their roles in ‘Aquaman 2’. ‘Game of Thrones’ star Pilou Asbæk will also be part of the movie. ‘Aquaman 2’ or ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ will probably be released next year in December. Tell us if you are excited to watch Jason Momoa turn blonde in the comment section below!