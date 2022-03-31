Buckle Your Seatbelts For The Most Anticipated Movies Of Chris Evans

Drop everything and check out what the Captain America actor Chris Evans is doing next.

Chris Evans has established himself as a Hollywood A-lister thanks to his roles in Marvel’s Captain America and other blockbuster films. The audience has been captivated by the American superstar’s acting abilities and smouldering good looks. Fans are eagerly awaiting his next project because they know he will do well and exceed everyone’s expectations. This time, his fans are anticipating his two projects. Scroll down to learn more about Chris Evans’ upcoming films.

Highlights —

Chris Evans upcoming action project that has kept fans waiting

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans coming together to make you laugh

Chris Evans upcoming action project that has kept fans waiting

Chris Evans’s project The Grey Man has kept his fans interested. They can’t wait to see the Marvel actor’s action-packed sequences. He appears alongside Ryan Gosling, which is a treat in and of itself. ‘The Gray Man’ revolves around the identity of the CIA’s most skilled mercenary, which gets revealed by a psychopathic ex-colleague. A bounty has been placed on the mercenary’s head by the psychopath. This film depicts an unprecedented global manhunt for international assassins.

Video Credits: Netflix India

Evans will co-star with none other than the dashing Ryan Gosling. Check out the trailer of the the most expensive Netflix original movie and decide for yourself.

MORE FROM DKODING: Dwayne Johnson To Become A Part Of Captain America’s Squad

‘The Gray Man’ has created a lot of buzz among Indian fans as Dhanush, a Tamil superstar, is set to appear in the movie. No official release date is out yet. However, Joe Russo revealed to Variety during the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘ premiere that the film would get released in the summer of 2022.

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans coming together to make you laugh

Aside from the serious stuff, Chris Evans is also giving the film ‘Red One‘ a quirky and holiday vibe. He co-stars with Dwayne Johnson in this, which has become a highly anticipated pairing. The plot of the film has yet to get revealed, but fans are busy speculating.

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans coming together

The film’s production starring Chris Evans is set to begin this year. It’s a four-quadrant action-adventure comedy that imagines a whole new world within the holiday genre to explore.

MORE FROM DKODING: Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. Have Become Real Life Cut Throat Enemies

According to Deadline, the film is based on the opening storey written by Hiram Garcia, the Production President of Seven Bucks Productions.

Amazon Studios had won a highly competitive bidding war to acquire the story.

Jake Kasdan, best known for his work on the ‘Jumanji’ franchise, is directing. The script will get written by Chris Morgan.

Morgan has previously worked on ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw’, ‘The Fate of the Furious’, ‘Furious 7’, ‘Fast & Furious 6’, and ‘Fast Five’ with Johnson.

Video Credits: John Campea

Johnson is excited for the Christmas release in 2023 of ‘Red One’, and so is Chris Evans. Fans still miss his presence in Marvel after Captain America bid adieu in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. These two projects have become a hope for the fans who are eager to see him back on screen.

Let us know your views on the upcoming movies of Chris Evans in the comments below!

DKODING keeps fans updated about their favourite shows, movies and celebrities.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.