Anthony Mackie hates Marvel fans

Anthony Mackie has thoughts on Marvel fans rooting for a romance between Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. Let’s find out what Anthony Mackie feels about the alleged relationship in ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ series!

At the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame‘, Steve Rogers, played by Chris Evans, goes back in time to reunite with his old love Peggy Carter (played by Hayley Atwell). Old Rogers reunites with Sam and Bucky (played by Sebastian Stan). He decides to hand over his shield to Sam, aka Falcon, naming him the new Captain America. Bucky also nodded in approval of Rogers’ decision. ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘ follows Sam’s struggle with the weight of Steve Roger‘s choice and what it means to be a Black man and Captain America.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Anthony Mackie clarifies the relationship between Sam and Bucky

Anthony Mackie vs Marvel fans

Anthony Mackie wishes for more sensitive superheroes

ANTHONY MACKIE CLARIFIES THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN SAM AND BUCKY

It is nearly impossible to replace the iconic friendship of Steve Rogers and Bucky. Even if they were at opposite ends, they did come back together on most occasions. While Captain Evan’s America retires gladly, Bucky Barnes still has some score to settle. He also finds a new partner in Sam Wilson during ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier‘. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s on-screen chemistry made fans ship their characters together. Some fans also confused their friendship as a romantic relationship. Actor Anthony Mackie, however, is not glad to have another outlook on his male friendship.

Video Credits: Clownfish TV

During Thursday’s episode of Variety’s Award Circuit podcast, Anthony talked about fans wanting Sam and Bucky to get romantically involved.

Related: Captain America 4 To Finally Reveal The Fate Of Old Steve

“So many things are twisted and convoluted. There are so many things that people latch on to with their own devices to make themselves relevant and rational.”

Anthony Mackie hates Marvel fans

He explained that earlier guys could be friends and hang out at a bar. But felt that you could not do that anymore because homosexuality is pure and beautiful but gets exploited by people trying to rationalize themselves.

ANTHONY MACKIE VS MARVEL FANS

While many times fans are quick to ship two characters, it always is not correct. Sam and Bucky’s relationship on-screen seemed to struggle by the end of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’.

Some friendships do not always mean that there is a budding romance between two characters. Many people call it a bromance, but for Anthony, it was literally just two guys who have each other’s backs. In the end, Anthony Mackie added how hard it is to find, and you do not get to see many have such a bond.

Video Credits: FilmArtsy

Unfortunately, his comments received a lot of backlashes. Many Marvel fans trolled him and called him homophobic. Mackie’s comments also came at the time of Pride month. Online many people have perceived him to be uncomfortable being seen as gay or portraying a queer character. MCU movies are often under the radar for not featuring LGBTQ+ characters or featuring LGBTQ+ creators.

Related: Either Tom Holland And Anthony Mackie Are Sworn Enemies Or Just Pretending

ANTHONY MACHIE WISHES FOR MORE SENSITIVE SUPERHEROES

Further in the interview, Anthony Mackie shared how he would like to see more sensitive Marvel heroes. He felt there was nothing wrong with tough male superheroes having a sensitive side. There is nothing more masculine for Anthony Mackie than being a superhero, flying around and beating people. But also, emotional conversations and friendship with someone you love and care for are far more sensitive.

Video Credits: spellbooked

‘Captain America 4’ will focus on Anthony Mackie taking over the role of Captain America. It will be a continuation of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. Showrunner and head writer Malcolm Spellman will be co-writing the movie with Dalan Musson.

Reportedly, Spellman had put together a majority all-Black writers’ room for ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. The move was highly appreciated as it helped bring the Black experience on screen. It has never been done before in a superhero film or TV show. Currently, no official casting news is known. Hence, we are not sure how Sam and Bucky’s relationship will turn out in the future. Are you excited to watch ‘Captain America 4’? Tell us if you think Anthony Mackie will do justice with the shield in the comment section below!