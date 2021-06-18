Angelina Jolie And Brie Larson Combine Their Powers Against Gal Gadot

Did Gal Gadot steal the role of Cleopatra from Angelina Jolie? Over the past few years, Gal Gadot and Brie Larson’s tiff has been talked about by everyone. Let’s find out if Jolie is another enemy that Gadot will have to tackle.

Last year in October, actress Gal Gadot had confirmed the news about her reuniting with her ‘Wonder Woman‘ director Patty Jenkins to tell the story of Cleopatra. She expressed that she wants to bring the story of Cleopatra, the queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way never done before. For the first time, it would be through a woman’s eyes, behind and in front of the camera. But her announcement about starring in the movie did not receive a positive response. Not just that, top Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie is also not happy with this decision.

Angelina Jolie Vs Gal Gadot on Cleopatra role

Angelina Jolie was born to play Cleopatra

Brie and Angelina against Gal Gadot?

ANGELINA JOLIE VS GAL GADOT ON THE CLEOPATRA ROLE

Angelina Jolie teams up with Brie Larson against Gal Gadot

According to a tabloid, Angelina Jolie is not happy with Gal Gadot’s casting as Cleopatra in an upcoming biopic directed by Patty Jenkins. It further stated that Jolie feels insulted. She is upset over Gadot’s selection over her. A source told the tabloid that it was Angelina’s dream to play the role of Cleopatra on screen. It was going to be the part that would have won Jolie an Academy Award for Best Actress. But, sadly, now that is over due to Gal, who will be playing the Queen of the Nile instead.

ANGELINA JOLIE WAS BORN TO PLAY CLEOPATRA

The insider further revealed that Angelina felt as if she was born to play Cleopatra. It was no secret that she had been working on the script and meeting with top directors for the project for nearly ten years now. She has always spoken about her desire to play the Egyptian ruler. It has apparently led to her finding a target in Gal Gadot. “Let’s just say Gal better not run into Angelina any time soon without a Roman general like Mark Antony to protect her!” The inside added.

Though, as per Gossip Cop, the tabloid is spreading false rumours. They have pointed out that the person that Angelina Jolie is upset with happens to be a top Hollywood actress. Readers would find it difficult to believe if it would have been a lesser-known actress. Hence, it is slightly unbelievable that out of all the people, Angelina will be upset with Gal Gadot.

A lot has changed since the time Jolie talked about playing the Egyptian Queen. So, the tabloid is just trying to use Angelina’s name to create a false fight between two top Hollywood actresses. According to last year’s reports, Angelina Jolie then was fighting with Lady Gaga for the role. It also mentioned that Bradley Cooper would star opposite her.

BRIE AND ANGELINA AGAINST GAL GADOT?

Marvel fans often compare Brie Larson and Gal Gadot against each other. Since the release of ‘Captain Marvel’, fans keep debating which character is the better superhero. Over the years, tabloids have talked about a possible rift between the actresses. But both Larson and Gadot have expressed they do not have anything against each other. While they are not friends, they are cordial with each other. Both of them are supportive of their individual Marvel and DC projects on social media. Their selfie at the 92nd Academy Awards also got viral. But their friendship might have come to an end.

Recently, Brie Larson unfollowed Gal Gadot on Instagram. Instagram users who follow both the actresses noticed it. Many people believe Brie unfollowed Gal after her controversial statement. She called out for peace amid the chaotic situation. After her statement, Gal was called a hypocrite by online users. Gadot served in the Israel Defense Force as a soldier and is a zionist. While there might be a possibility, the unfollow could be due to some other issue too. It could also just be an Instagram glitch.

Though there always can be more than one Cleopatra movie. Tell us who you think will play a better Cleopatra between Gal Gadot and Angelina Jolie!