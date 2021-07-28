Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Start A Brand New Battle

All is not very well between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

It looks like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have taken over a new battle, and no this is not about their children’s custody. This time it is about selling Angelina’s Winery and the actress has put some pretty grave accusations on Pitt.

Angelina Jolie is planning on selling Château Miraval, the French castle and winery she shared with Brad Pitt. However, she says that Brad Pitt is blocking her way, and this is why she is not able to sell it. Angelina even filed a petition for the same on Tuesday, July 6, where she requested the judge to revoke the automatic temporary restraining order on her divorce.

In the documents filed, it was revealed that Jolie has found a third party who is willing to buy the Winery, but she needs consent from her ex to remove the ATRO, as stated by “US Weekly“. A declaration filed by her attorney stated,

“After all these years of trying to extricate herself from being business partners with her ex-husband on acceptable financial terms, Ms. Jolie is extremely desirous of closing the pending agreement for the sale of Nouvel, LLC, and requests that the Court issue an order lifting the ATROs and specifying that they shall not apply to Ms. Jolie’s sale of Nouvel, LLC”.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have started a new battle

Additionally, it was also mentioned by the actress’s legal team that the property belongs to Jolie, as it was bought before the two got married. The hearing for removing ATRO will be held on 22 September.

WHERE HAS ANGELINA AND BRAD’S CUSTODY BATTLE REACHED?

According to the latest update, it was reported that Brad and Angelina’s kids want to testify against Brad. However, the judge is not ready to hear their statements. Angelina’s lawyers stated in the document that was filed in 2020, “Three of the children have asked to testify”. One of the lawyers also had a conversation with “Page Six” that the voices of their children were heard by some other means. It was further added that the decision would rely on the experts with whom the children had a conversation. However, in May, Brad got joint custody of the children, but Jolie has vowed to fight the system.

What is your opinion on this whole never-ending battle between Angelina and Brad?