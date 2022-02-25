Pompous Andrew Garfield shows off his bond with other Spidermans

Andrew Garfield receives sweet texts from Spider-Man co-actors! Let’s find out more about why he received these texts!

Andrew Garfield recently learned that he got nominated for Best Actor at the 94th Academy Awards for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tick, Tick…Boom’. It is Andrew Garfield’s second nomination. Garfield got nominated alongside big names such as Will Smith for ‘King Richard, Denzel Washington for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’, Javier Bardem for ‘Being the Ricardos’, and Benedict Cumberbatch for ‘The Power of the Dog’.

Andrew Garfield’s Oscar nomination!

Congratulatory texts from other Spider-Mans to Andrew Garfield

Tom Holland is happy for Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield told Variety that he feels extremely fortunate to be able to do what he loves in his life after receiving the nomination. The actor, who recently was part of the mega-hit ‘Spider-Man No Way Home‘, was overcome with emotion. However, he added that being honoured and recognized in this manner was deeply moving to him. The actor was taken aback by his nomination. Garfield described how he kept thinking about himself as a 16-year-old acting student, wondering if he had what it took or if he was barking up the wrong tree.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the director of ‘Tick Tick… BOOM!’, chose Garfield for the role of Larson after seeing him in the 2017 revival of ‘Angels in America’. Garfield had never performed a song before. For over a year, the actor had to train with multiple voice teachers and even learn to play the piano. According to Dkoding, the actor portrayed Jonathan Larson with such perfection that an Oscar nomination was inevitable.

During the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, the actor revealed that his ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ co-stars, Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire sent him very sweet text messages shortly after learning of his nomination. “Yeah, I have”, he said when asked for more details. Garfield stated this: “I got a sweet, sweet text from Tom and Tobey. Very, very sweet. The Spider brothers are in action today, and they have been very, very supportive. It is very lovely.”

Garfield’s tenure as Spider-Man was cut short after ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ in 2014 due to the Spider-Man franchise’s poor box office performance. At the time, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures decided to work together to give Spider-Man a fresh start. At the time, Tom Holland got cast as a different version of the character who would make his debut in Marvel’s ‘Captain America: Civil War‘.

Garfield also stated that he would like to work with his ‘No Way Home’ co-stars again if given the opportunity. The actor mentioned that he is definitely open to moving forward with the character. However, he felt that it would have to be something very unique, something very special, and something that would serve both the audience and the character.

There is something amusing, one-of-a-kind, odd, and unexpected to be done. Even though the actor has no idea what it is, Garfield believes it will be a lot of fun if the creators can figure it out. However, the actor went on to say that he would love to continue working with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. That three-brother dynamic he felt is so enticing.

Tom Holland is happy for Andrew Garfield

Tom previously told the Hollywood Reporter that he could not be happier for Andrew. In response to the positive response to Andrew’s performance, Tom stated that if someone had told him after his second film that he got done and this other kid was taking over, he would have been devastated.

So, looking back, Tom wished he had the opportunity to make amends with him, but this film was their chance. DKODING definitely feels that it was not only a chance for him to reconcile with the character and the studio, but also a chance for Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield to have this moment where they realized they could share this thing.

Following the disappointment of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’, Andrew Garfield was able to reprise his Spider-Man role. Both critics and fans praised Garfield’s performance in ‘No Way Home’.

According to DKODING, many people are now urging Sony to resume production on ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’, which got cancelled when Marvel Studios and Sony agreed to co-produce new Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland.

