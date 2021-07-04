Amber Heard’s Aquaman 2 Salary Is Haunting Johnny Depp In Sleep

Johnny Depp can’t digest the big fat cheque his ex-wife Amber Heard will take away in ‘Aquaman 2’, making her the highest-paid actress.

While everything got ruined for Johnny Depp after the legal suit against him, his ex-wife Amber Heard is becoming richer and richer day by day. Recently, Depp was devastated after knowing about Heard’s future earnings from ‘Aquaman 2’.

Profit share matters more for Hollywood A-listers than salary

Amber Heard’s earnings from ‘Aquaman 2’ make Johnny Depp jealous

Is the claim true?

Profit share matters more for Hollywood A-listers than salary

The actual money for lead actors in successful blockbusters isn’t the salaries decided for them, although the salaries too are a whopping amount, the real money is their share in the profit participation clauses. These actors pick up huge sums of additional income if the movie is a blockbuster at the box office.

Amber Heard the highest-paid actress.

Marvel is famous for sharing profits with its cast. Like the blockbuster success of ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ made Robert Downey Jr. and other co-stars even richer. RDJ was paid $20 million as salary for ‘Avengers: Endgame’, but when the movie became the highest-grossing movie, he was topped with 8% of the back-end profits. In numbers, it netted him a clean $55 million extra, while his other co-stars Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth earned $25 million as a topping above their standard fees.

Amber Heard’s earnings from ‘Aquaman 2’ makes Johnny Depp jealous

Basically, salary doesn’t define the total sum an actor starring in a comic book extravaganza will ultimately take home until the movie is released and the financial dust has settled. Entertainment magazine “We Got This Covered’s” tipster Daniel Richtman claimed that ‘Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom’ will crown Amber Heard as the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. He hasn’t gone into the details in the report as to how exactly she’ll achieve this feat.

Heard is supposed to have banked at least $5 million upfront for the first instalment. Now, the money should have at least doubled because ‘Aquaman‘ collected over $1.1 billion globally. In order to become one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, Heard would need to get somewhere around $15-$20 million approximately, if we see the financial gain of some of the highest-paid actresses from the last couple of years. Some reports even claimed that Johnny Depp is having sleepless nights. But neither the claim that Amber Heard is going to be the most successful actress financially nor that her ex-husband Johnny Depp is jealous seems to be true.

Is the claim true?

Regular actresses who make to such sort of salaries have generally played several significant leading roles. Amber Heard, who is only famous as DCEU’s Mera, hasn’t exactly been doing too well as of late.

Write to us in the comments box below if you still believe in the tipster information about Amber Heard becoming the highest-paid actress in Hollywood.