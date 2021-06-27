Amber Heard’s Aquaman 2 Salary Is Giving Sleepless Nights To Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is reportedly set to receive a massive pay raise for the ‘Aquaman’ sequel. Keep reading to find out what the insider has to say about this.

‘Aquaman 2’, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Aquaman’, is eagerly awaited after the first film became the first DCEU film to break the $1 billion mark and captivated audiences with its humour and lighthearted approach to the franchise. That was a surprise result, and Warner Bros. quickly confirmed a sequel and a spin-off. Although it is unknown whether James Wan will return as director, Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, and, perhaps, Willem Dafoe will reprise their role.

Amber Heard has made headlines throughout the world for her alleged mistreatment of ex-husband Johnny Depp. The legal struggle between the two former lovers is far from done, but based on what we’ve learned so far, it appears that Amber is gaining the upper hand, which would explain why she’s still getting projects after projects.

Johnny Depp will lose his sleep after knowing Amber Heard’s pay in ‘Aquaman 2’

We all know that the ever-controversial actress will be returning to the DC Extended Universe in ‘Aquaman 2’, and according to new speculations, her character Mera will be given a more prominent role in the sequel. Aside from that, she joined several of Zack Snyder’s Justice League cast members for additional photography.

It doesn’t stop there. Amber is reportedly set to receive a massive pay raise for the ‘Aquaman’ sequel. According to a new report from insider Daniel Richtman’s Patreon, the actress will receive a significant pay raise for her role in the James Wan directed film.

According to Richtman, Heard may be paid half as much as her co-star Jason Momoa, which is significant given Amber’s role in the first film as a supporting character. To be sure, take this new rumour with a grain of salt, but if it proves to be true, it backs up previous reports about Amber’s increased role in ‘Aquaman 2’.

It’s no secret that DC and Warner Bros. see Amber as having a lot of potentials, and if we ignore her personal issues, she did a fantastic job as Mera. However, Heard’s reputation has already been tarnished by the allegations levelled against her, and some fans find it difficult to see her in the same light.

Heard is said to have made at least $5 million upfront for the first instalment, which could have easily doubled, if not tripled, after ‘Aquaman’ grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide. Looking at the list of highest-paid actresses from the last couple of years, she would need to make somewhere in the ballpark of $15-$20 million to become one of the industry’s most financially well-rewarded talents, with the major difference being that the regular names to make those sorts of salaries tend to play multiple significant leading roles, something the DCEU’s Mera does not.

