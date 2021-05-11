Amber Heard Out But Winona Ryder Back In Johnny Depp’s Life

Johnny Depp’s recent public showdown with ex-wife Amber Heard re-established how unlucky the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor has been when it comes to love. As his ex-fiance Winona Ryder lends her support to Johnny, rumours of their patch-up erupted. We discuss the likelihood of that happening.

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder were quite a rage back in the 1990s. Madly in love with each other, only after five months into dating, the couple announced their engagement publicly. While it was such a shock for both the actors’ fans at that time, it was obvious how aggressive their romance was. ‘Jinona‘, as they were called, had become the epitome of Hollywood romance. After all, two young actors were deeply in love with each other and were proud to admit it, during the primes of their careers! It was a dream-like time for the fans of the couple. And that is probably why when the couple announced their split after three years, it sent a shockwave through their fans. And now, with the whole Amber Heard controversy still hovering around Johnny’s head, he recently admitted indirectly that he might still have a ‘thing’ for Winona.

Johnny had publicly admitted his love for Winona after he tattooed ‘Wynona Forever‘ on his right bicep. Just like the fans, even Winona was surprised seeing the tattoo and asked whether the tattoo was real. It was a big commitment as the tattoo was gonna stay for a lifetime. To which Johnny replied that ‘it ain’t going nowhere’. However, post their sad breakup, the ‘Secret Window’ actor redid the tattoo and now it just reads, Wino Forever. Whatever the hell it means! But that does go on to show how committed Johnny was to spending an entire lifetime with his lady love. Winona also went on expressing her love through a tattoo dedicated to Johnny.

Does Johnny Depp have a soft-corner for Winona Ryder?

And even now, decades later, when Johnny was asked about his relationship with Winona, without hesitation, he admitted that he had never felt the same as he did when he was with Winona. However, when he met Amber Heard in 2009, during the shooting for ‘The Rum Diary’, the actor felt an immediate attraction towards her. In 2012, they began dating and thus began one of the most high profile Hollywood romances of the decade, which led them both to get engaged in 2014. However, in 2015, Amber sent a shockwave through the alleys of Hollywood when she filed for a restraining order against Depp, accusing him of physical abuse.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard fall-out

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder back together again?

Needless to say, it was an end to their fairytale romance, which ended as quickly as it had begun. Although the court found no evidence against Depp, the ‘Aquaman’ actress still received $7 million in an out-of-court settlement. Post this, everyone awaited what Depp would do with his tattoo which he got for Amber. It said – SLIM, Depp’s nickname for Amber. He changed it to SCUM, and later redid it to SCAM. Classic Johnny!

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder rekindled love?

What fuelled the rumours of a rekindled romance between Johnny and Winona was the latter’s support towards Depp during the entire Amber Heard controversy. Winona gave an interview to The Time magazine in which she claimed that Johnny was not abusive at all. She wholeheartedly lent her support to her ex-fiance, which proved to be a major saving grace for Johnny who was somehow losing his reputation. On top of that, Johnny’s admission that he had never felt the same with anyone as he did with Winona made his fans wonder whether the love between them had rekindled? And hence, Johnny Depp’s remarriage rumours with Winona Ryder were being discussed silently.

But there has been no confirmation of Johnny and Winona being together again, let alone getting married. However, Winona and Johnny have remained friends through the decades and as it is evident, they surely have each other’s backs.

Such a kind gesture, as exhibited by Winona, proves that the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ actor might be unlucky in love, but he is never short of true friends.

