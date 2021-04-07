Amber Heard Has Nowhere To Go After Getting Fired From Aquaman 2

You heard that right! Amber Heard is feeling ashamed after getting fired from ‘Aquaman 2’. Here are all the controversial details you need to know.

Aquaman 2 is all set to begin shooting this summer and fans are beyond ecstatic to know that their favourite Hollywood hunk Jason Mamoa will be back on screen very soon. While J-man’s appearance is obviously an awaited one, Amber Heard’s controversial lay off is leading us to believe that the lead actress is ashamed after getting fired from ‘Aquaman 2’.

Highlights —

John ny Depp is the real reason why Amber Heard is fired from ‘Aquaman 2’

That one petition that changed Amber Heard’s life forever

The cast of ‘Aquaman 2’

But hold up! Was she really fired? Or is this really just another Johnny Depp fan craze that has created all this chaos? Regardless of what the reasons might be, we certainly know that Amber Heard and her fans aren’t liking this social media frenzy at all. Read on to know more.

Johnny Depp is the real reason why Amber Heard is fired from ‘Aquaman 2’

Amber Heard has been an active actress since she was 17 years old. With great hits like ‘Never Back Down’, ‘The Danish Girl’, and ‘Justice League’ among many others, the actress has played versatile roles that have brought her the fame she is known for. Besides her films, her fan following continues to keep track of her personal life including the never-ending court case against her ex Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard is feeling ashamed after getting fired from ‘Aquaman 2’

The ‘Edward Scissorhands’ actor was under the radar when Heard filed a domestic violence case against him. It wasn’t until a series of events that “The Sun UK” published an online article describing Depp as a “wife-beater”. This news article most certainly made matters worse when the ‘Fantastic Beast’ actor was fired by Warner Bros indefinitely.

Related : Justice League To Finally Do Justice To This Aquaman Character

Soon enough, Depp filed a defamation case against Heard. As expressed in an op-ed for “The Washington” in 2018,

The actress “felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out against domestic violence”.

Video Credits: Movies talk

“Friends and advisers told me I would never again work as an actress — that I would be blacklisted. A movie I was attached to recast my role. I had just shot a two-year campaign as the face of a global fashion brand, and the company dropped me”, Heard shared.

However, there is no stopping JD fans from backing him up and they have now made it quite evident that they really really hate her. If you didn’t know about this already, the next part of this article might shock you.

That one petition that has changed Amber Heard’s life forever

Video Credits: Binge Watch

Without beating around the bush, let’s get to the real deets. In the middle of this whole Depp-Amber mess, JD fans took the plunge by creating an online petition that suggests the ‘Aquaman’ lead actress is the abusive party and that Depp is, in fact, the victim of domestic violence.

Furthermore, the petitioner describes their reason behind creating the petition. Part of the description states,

“As Amber Heard is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project. They must not ignore the suffering of Heard’s victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser”.

This petition has received 1,829,334 signatures so far. Besides these signatures, Amber-haters have managed to create #AmberHeardisFired which has been trending on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and various Facebook pages and groups. Are you in support of this trending hashtag?

Another hashtag that has been trending for a while is #BoycottAquaman2. As the legal battle between the exes and their supportive fans continues to make noise in the entertainment world, we can only imagine how ashamed the blonde and beautiful Amber Heard must feel.

The ‘Aquaman 2’ cast

Are you still wondering if Amber Heard has been fired? It’s a simple yes and … no. According to the Australian news outlet “Sausage Roll”, ‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke is one of the ‘Aquaman 2’ cast members as she will be replacing Amber Heard as Mera. While various news outlets have claimed WB fired Heard, just as they did Depp, the real reason is absolutely something else.

The same outlet expresses that Clarke is taking her place because of Heard’s unfortunate ill-health that is being called for as a result of her messy controversy. Additionally, to another source, the creators have four female leads chalked down to make up for Amber Heard’s departure.

While these four leads have not been named yet, other actors that will be back on screen are said to be pretty much everyone from the original movie. The list of ‘Aquaman 2’ cast besides the one already mentioned include Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen, and Dolph Lundgren.

What do you think about Amber Heard getting fired by WB? Are you in support of Boycott ‘Aquaman 2’? Do you think Emilia Clarke will have the same chemistry with Jason Mamoa in ‘Aquaman 2’ as she did in GoT? Let us know in the comment section below.