Marvel-ous surprise! All movies of ‘Avengers’ now set on the Shakespearean journey

After showing us the modern-day Marvels, MCU is now ready to take a plunge into history and literature.

Marvel Cinematic Universe will now hijack the Shakespearean world after keeping us entertained with the use of skyscraper-building and inter-connectivity through franchises. The Avenger projects have brought the superheroes together and have become the epitome of strength, unity, and sacrifice. Now, these Avengers are all set and ready for their journey in the world of Shakespeare.

Since 2008, MCU has become bigger than ever and is experimenting outside the realms of the comics. They all have managed to become big legends.

The biggest reason why MCU is so successful and has expanded so much is because of varying styles of storytelling in every project. New styles, storytellers, and formats are given a chance. Different writers and their vision is utilized from one project to another. One can especially sense the scale of experimentation at the start of Phase 4-from ‘WandaVision’ to ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. Various writers add their own flair to each individual character on the pages.

This time, Marvel is taking their cart back to history. They have shown us fantastic things in the modern world. Now it’s time to make sense of Shakespeare with the use of Marvel flavour.

Marvel’s website updated its portal with a new piece of information, declaring that all four Avenger movies from the MCU are being reworked into Shakesperean plays. The project is led by Quirk Books, and it’s written by Ian Doescher, who is famous for his work – “William Shakespeare’s Star Wars”.

The description of the book says:

“Authentic meter and verse, stage directions, and entertaining Easter eggs.”

The Complete Works of Quirk Books reimagines all four Marvel Avengers films as drama by the Bard of Avon. William Shakespeare’s Avengers is going to have authentic meter and verse, stage directions, and entertaining Easter eggs. Fans will get a feeling of nostalgia when they see the characters, and lines in a new—yet fully authentic way. Everyone from Captain America to Groot (‘Tis I!). DOTH MOTHER KNOW YOU WEARETH HER DRAPES?

Marvel is going for the unprecedented combination of literary history and the modern era of comic books.

Remember the time when Iron Man met Thor in ‘The Avengers’ (2012) where Tony Stark joked about the God of Thunder’s Shakesperean way of speaking. Robert Downey Jr ( as Iron Man) uttered the classic line,

“Doth mother knows you weareth her drapes”.

Who knew at that time that a book will take that dialogue to an entirely new level!

Are you interested in knowing how Thanos’ monologues will be as he has the Infinity Stones? Or how will Doctor Strange manage to express his arrogance in delivering sophisticated dialogues? Lots of questions? Well, we need to wait for 28 Sept to get all the answers

“William Shakespeare’s Avengers: The Complete Works” is releasing on September 28, 2021. Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below.