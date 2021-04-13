Why Alexis Beidel Of Gilmore Girls Was Named The Most Dangerous Celebrity

It might be surprising to hear that your favourite celebrity has turned into a threat on the internet. One among them is our ‘Gilmore Girls’ fame Alexis Beidel. Keep reading to find out how she landed there.

Alexis Beidel was named “The Most Dangerous Celebrity” by McAfee despite being referred to as a “good girl” and “bookworm” in her role in ‘Gilmore Girls’ and Netflix’s sequel ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’. Her credits also include appearances in the ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ and, most recently, as Ofglen in Hulu’s acclaimed ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, which concluded its run in August 2019.

Alexis Beidel voted The Most Dangerous Celebrity

Beware- before you search for your favourite celebrities online

Alexis Beidel voted The Most Dangerous Celebrity

The internet is not only a platform that many people use on a daily basis; it is also the epicentre of cybercriminal activity. Certain celebrities are being used to “expose consumers to malicious websites, malware, and other risky outcomes”, according to a report published earlier this week.

Beidel happens to be one of those celebrities. The former ‘Gilmore Girls’ actress ranked first on McAfee’s list of the most dangerous celebrities of the year because she is a frequently searched A-lister. In 2019, Beidel’s search results led most users to websites that contained viruses or malware, all via suspicious links.

Alexis Beidel of ‘Gilmore Girls’ is the most dangerous celebrity

The actress replaced Ruby Rose, who topped the list last year (2018), primarily due to fan interest in her portrayal of ‘Batwoman’. Following Beidel is ‘Late Night Show’ host James Corden, who is followed by ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Sophie Turner.

2019’s list also included Anna Kendrick, Lupita Nyong’o, Jimmy Fallon, Jackie Chan, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Tessa Thompson. This year’s list also suggests that interest in reality stars has waned. Kristen Cavallari and Kourtney Kardashian, who were both in the top ten last year, fell to 214 and 222, respectively.

Cybercriminals have been known to attach dangerous links to popular celebrity names in the hopes that viewers would click on them and become infected with viruses. Beidel, according to Gary Davis, chief consumer security evangelist at McAfee, landed at the top of this year’s list because of her appearance on ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, a fan-favourite Hulu series.

Turner, meanwhile, has been a hot topic in recent months due to her appearance on ‘Game of Thrones’ and her relationship with singer Joe Jonas. Cybercriminals may connect viruses to any well-known individual in the industry, even though the most dangerous celebrities shift over time.

Beware- before you search for your favourite celebrities online

As a result, McAfee advises Internet users to think about the dangers of looking for pirated content and to always take the requisite precautions to avoid viruses and malware.

“Consumers may not be fully aware that the searches they conduct pose a risk, nor do they understand the harmful effects that can occur if personal information is compromised in exchange for access to their favourite celebrity, movie, TV show, or music”, explained Davis.

“Criminals use fraudulent websites to trick unsuspecting consumers into accessing malicious files or content”, Davis said. “It is important that consumers learn to protect their digital lives from lurking cybercriminals by thinking twice before clicking on suspicious links or downloading content.”

Did you know about this? Let us know in the comments below.