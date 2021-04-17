Ahead Of Henry Cavill’s Entry, James Bond Makers Fear A Fallout

The coveted 007 role is up for the grabs and Henry Cavill seems to be the one most likely to get it.

Daniel Craig‘s long overdue departure from the James Bond franchise has triggered intense debates about which actor will the torch be passed onto. Daniel Craig has done a remarkably stunning and faithful job of portraying the notorious MI6 secret agent from his first Bond movie, ‘Casino Royale‘ in 2006 to the latest one, ‘Spectre‘ in 2015. Apart from these, there would also be another Bond film with Daniel Craig as 007 in the near future. ‘No Time to Die‘, the upcoming James Bond flick had been given the green light way back in 2016 but due to several hiccups, it suffered massive delays.

James Bond is likely the zenith of Hollywood action movies. Based on Ian Flemmings novels from 1953, the franchise has released 25 movies in total. In terms of popularity, the franchise is second only to the likes of Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Star Trek etc. As the successor of the 007 role, Henry Cavill does seem to check all the boxes: he’s a talented and a dedicated actor, he’s one of the most attractive men in the world and also he has shown promise in the action movie genre before (‘Mission Impossible – Fallout’, ‘The Witcher’ series).

What can fans expect from ‘No Time to Die’?

Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie will come out in September this year. The 52-year-old actor has finally called it quits after starring in some of the highest-grossing movies of the James Bond franchise such as ‘Casino Royale’ and ‘Spectre’. The upcoming movie will see 007 retire from the MI6 but take on one last spy mission upon insistence from his CIA friend Felix Leiter. The mission is to investigate the abduction of a scientist, Valdo Obruchev and to foil the plans of the villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld, preventing the deaths of millions of people.

Why is Daniel Craig leaving the Bond franchise?

His departure from the franchise comes as no surprise, the actor had been planning an exit right after his 3rd James Bond movie. The actor has expressed that he’s simply done with the lifestyle that has come with his role as James Bond. He says that he has had enough and is finally ready to let the role go and to let “someone else have a go”.

Video Credits: extratv

Will Henry Cavill continue in Craig’s place as 007?

Anticipations are running high among fans as it is still not clear who will bag the role after Daniel Craig leaves. Henry Cavill seems to most as the obvious choice and, in fact, he’s believed to be the current front runner for the role as well. There are many who seek the role and are in the race right now: Richard Madden (from Game of Thrones), Idris Elba, Michael Fassbender and the ‘No Time to Die’ actress Lashana Lynch as well.

Vide Credits: Looper

Who do you think will play the role to perfection? Let us know in the comments below.