LATEST NEWS

Agatha Harkness Will Change The Way You Look at Marvel Multiverse

How does Agatha Harkness change everything we know about the Marvel multiverse?
DKODING Studio
Uttiya Roy
Uttiya Roy

Uttiya Roy, an author-at-large, terrifying presence and overall nerd. I write cultural critiques and go into why media is doing what it is. I love OTT and live on the internet. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and comics are my lifeblood. For me media is a mirror to the real world and writing is the best way to interpret it.

Previous Article
We Know The Scenes Gilmore Girls Fans Couldn't Tolerate And Sit Through
No Newer Articles