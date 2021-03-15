Agatha Harkness has been pulling strings behind ‘WandaVision’ for a long time now. The powerful witch has long ties with the Scarlet Witch and the ancient knowledge of the cosmos. What does her appearance mean for our MCU heroes? Could everything change?

MCU is hurtling towards a multiverse. They have already introduced some elements in ‘WandaVision’. In episode 7, Wanda comes face-to-face with Agatha Harkness and realizes why she is going through this turmoil. However, this might not be the first time she has met Agatha Harkness, and the rise of Agatha Harkness in ‘WandaVision’ is only a sign of things to come.

Agatha Harkness is one of the most powerful witches in the Marvel Universe. Her magical prowess has made her the babysitter to the most powerful beings in the universe. In the comics, she took charge of caretaking the young Franklin Richards because of his potential as one of the most powerful beings in the universe. She has also trained Scarlet Witch in the comics and is one of her younger life’s main characters.

Agatha Harkness was also one of the original witches at the Salem trials. She is one of the oldest beings on Earth, having seen ancient history and been a part of it for a very long. She is the mother of Nicholas Scratch, the notorious villain of the ‘Fantastic Four’. Agatha helped different liberation movements for women over the years, but she is also an anti-hero. She encouraged the Salem trials to purify the magical beings and help cull the impurity in magic and was later imprisoned by her son in a New Salem.

Not only is Scarlet Witch Agatha’s most outstanding protege, but she is also someone who played a part in killing her. However, since we do not know a lot about the motivations behind Agatha Harkness’s rise in ‘WandaVision’, we might need to delve deeper into the lore to find a reason for it.

The Mephisto Theory

Agatha The Witch, the ‘WandaVIsion’ character became common knowledge since Agnes was revealed to the world. There are rumours that Mephisto might be involved in the future plot, but why is that?

In one of the older storylines of Scarlet Witch, she undergoes incredible stress after her husband Vision is dismantled. The pain from the incident and the trauma makes her unstable. Now, Scarlet Witch is one of the Nexus beings, powerful beings who can disturb the entire multiverse’s stability. So, Agatha takes charge of Wanda and erases her memories to help her recover.

In the same storyline, Wanda births twins (just like in ‘WandaVision’). The twins have parts of Mephisto in them. In creating that storyline, the ‘WandaVision’ real villain Agatha Harkness might be the scariest person in Wanda’s life.

However, we have no indication yet to believe that this would be the path that ‘WandaVision’ would follow. The whole story could take different turns, though. With the advertisement for “Nexus Antidepressants” in the TV show, ‘WandaVision’ has hinted at Nexus beings.

Scarlet Witch and Vision, both influenced by Infinity Stones, are Nexus beings in their own right. With two Nexus beings being present, not only could Scarlet Witch be attracting some great foes to her side, but she might also be disrupting the entire multiverse in the process.

Kang the Conqueror?

Hear us out here. In the comics, one of the people who want to control and influence Wanda’s incredible powers is Kang the Conqueror. Kang the Conqueror is an interplanetary general, hellbent on destroying worlds and bringing about destruction. He knows Wanda yields immense power, and the pair of Wanda and Vision could change the multiverse together.

The rise of Agatha Harkness in ‘WandaVision’ means either of these villains could come knocking at the door. This is why it’s difficult to argue for the ‘WandaVision’ real villain Agatha Harkness theory.

Agatha is often an anti-hero, but she has always been a mentor to Scarlet Witch and someone who wants her best. Given her story, she would be one of the allies Wanda would have to look forward to as the series rumbles along towards a multiverse.

Agatha is one of the most powerful witches in Marvel’s entirety, and she can influence worlds. However, she has always been an ally of Wanda Maximoff. She might be aiding her by wiping her memory and trying to calm her down so that the multiversal enemies don’t come knocking on Earth. We don’t know yet, but all our eyes would be peeled for future episodes.