After Wandavision, It’s Time To Brace Yourselves For The WhiteVison Disney+ Series

We all knew that Marvel isn’t getting rid of Vision so easily, and now we hear that there’s a Disney+ series in the works plotting the story of White Vision following ‘WandaVision’.

You heard it right – the diluted version of Vision introduced in ‘WandaVision’ is now conspiring to take the center stage in the MCU through a Disney+ White Vision series. While there are still doubts regarding how Marvel will pursue each version of Vision in MCU moving forward, the series for White Vision will definitely give them the lacking groundwork.

Highlights —

A White Vision Disney+ series to follow ‘WandaVision’?

What might happen in a White Vision series – West Coast Avengers setup?

Spoiler Warning! Extreme ‘WandaVision’ spoilers ahead.

Relive the power. All episodes of Marvel Studios' #WandaVision are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/LdeLZJhE2p — WandaVision (@wandavision) March 14, 2021

In the finale episode of Disney+ ‘WandaVision’, Vision faced the biggest threat of his life, his post-resurrection life to be accurate, in form of his own white-washed version.

Apparently, Director Hayward and SWORD took the opportunity to weaponize Vision’s body, which they acquired after he was squeezed to death by Thanos in ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

The weaponized version of Vision had no colour, probably because he lacked the memories and soul of the real Vision.

The White Vision Disney+ Series to follow ‘WandaVision’

When Wanda was facing Agatha Harkness in the final episode of ‘WandaVision’, White Vision politely approached to crush her skull. Wanda’s created Vision came to her rescue and both the Vision’s engaged in a typical superhero battle until Vision decided to use his intelligence.

Vision successfully convinced White Vision that he’s the real Vision, by using some metaphors and reviving the White Vision’s memory.

Video Credits: Looper

White Vision then left the scene and the show, leaving fans confused about his fate in MCU.

Now seems like the expected outcome of White Vision’s exit is getting apparent in form of an MCU series.

As the Giant Freakin Robot reports, “A Vision series is currently in development over at Marvel Studios and would be another addition to the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe shows available on the Disney+ streaming platform”.

While there has been no official announcement regarding this till now, the report comes from extremely reliable sources.

Marvel is working on a White Vision mini-series for Disney+ to explore White Vision’s journey post his escape from ‘WandaVision’.

It’s expected that the White Vision series will follow the character’s escape from Disney+ ‘WandaVision’. The story might follow White Vision’s journey to the realization of his true self.

The series will finally give Vision a centre stage. Vision has been a crucial character in MCU since his introduction in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ and before as Jarvis. However, he has been largely utilized as a supporting character till now.

Video Credits: CBR

The White Vision show’s possibility has already fueled theories regarding the storyline of the show. If a White Vision series comes into existence, it might introduce “West Coast Avengers” in MCU. In the comics, White Vision has often been associated with them.

What do you think will be the storyline of a Disney+ White Vision series following ‘WandaVision’? Do you think Marvel should explore White Vision further? Comment your thoughts.