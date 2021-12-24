After The Irishman, This Is Why Robert De Niro And Al Pacino Will Never Star In A Film Together

Just when the world was getting ready to watch the most awaited film Irishman, Robert De Niro proclaimed that the trio of Martin Scorsese, Al Pacino and himself would never ever come together again.

When De Niro was asked by Guardian, why the audience shouldn’t miss watching Irishman, his reply shocked the interviewer and the world together.

Back in 2019, when Al Pacino, Robert De Niro sat down together to give an interview to the Guardian. The interviewer highlighted the fact that he was seeing two living legends together. When the interviewer asked De Niro regarding his experience on the film. He said it was exhilarating as ever to work with his old co-star and the director. He added that fans shouldn’t even think of skipping the movie (which anyways no one would think of doing). When asked to highlight the reason for his insistence to watch the Irishman, he said it would likely be the last time that he, his co-star Al Pacino, and director Martin Scorsese would ever work together as a trio.

On being asked as to why he is giving such a heavy weighted statement and lighting off the spirits of fans, Niro explained how he struggled to get legendary icon Joe Pesci on board. Pesci had announced his retirement just when De Niro came a-knockin’.

When Robert De Niro said he and Al Pacino would never be together

De Niro added further how he managed to convince Pesci to do it for one last time., “I said: ‘Come on, we’re not going to do this ever again. It was tough enough to get it done, to get the money to do it and everything.”

The struggles to pull off a Scorsese project with De Niro and Pacino

He revealed the struggles of pulling off a mega project like this. He said that fans shouldn’t hope for seeing Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Martin Scorcese together as a trio in a project of this scale. When the atmosphere got a little sad, he lit the hope saying: “ I hope we do other films together, but like this? Not likely. This is it.”

Pacino was all love and praise for his co-star De Niro and confessed that the two actors are really close even though they don’t often see each other. There’s mutual respect and love that can never go away. Every time they meet, they recollect the old memories that they share. Pacino signed off saying, “In a way, I think we’ve helped each other throughout life.”

Let us know if you can bear the fact that you won’t see Al Pacino and Robert De Niro on screen together ever again in the comments box below.