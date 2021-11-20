After Perfecting Acting, Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Be A Businesswoman

Florence by Mills, Millie Bobby Brown’s skincare and beauty company, quickly became one of the most popular skincare and beauty brands for Gen Z! Let’s hear from Millie Bobby Brown herself about what went into making it!

Millie Bobby Brown has been acting for a long time. She has been in minor roles on shows such as ‘Once Upon a Time’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. Her roles as Eleven on ‘Stranger Things’ and Enola Holmes, on the other hand, made her a household name. Millie is already worth millions at the age of seventeen. She reportedly got paid around $30,000 per episode for the first two seasons of ‘Stranger Things’, but later she got $350,000 per episode for season three. Hence, earning $2.8 million for the entire third season’s eight episodes. Millie Bobby Brown is not only a well-known actress, but she is also a successful businesswoman with her brand Florence by Mills.

Millie Bobby Brown established her own cosmetics line, Florence by Mills, in 2019. The actor’s makeup and the skincare line is specifically for the Gen Z generation. The products in it are all clean, cruelty-free, vegan, and priced between $10 to $34. After years of sitting in makeup chairs, the ‘Stranger Things’ star’s face began to react to some of the products used, so she spent the last two years developing a clean skincare line that treats young skin.

Brown’s brand, Florence by Mills, is named after her great-grandmother. The actress believes that a brand representing independence, boldness, and honesty should get named after someone who embodies all the qualities.

Brown stated in a press release that it could reflect everyone and their self-expression while still being good for them, simple to apply, and suitable for changing transitional skin. She believed that being young in general was difficult, so establishing a space to support everyone on their beauty journey was vital to her. After a year and a half, the brand has over 2 million Instagram followers.

Millie Bobby Brown shares the inspiration behind the business idea

While talking to Refinery29 Brown, shared in-depth the reason behind her launching Florence by Mills. The ‘Stranger Things’ actor mentioned that her ambitions and goals have always focused on films and TV; she loves it, and that is her job. Within that, she was in the makeup chair for a very long time, constantly putting foundation on her face and moisturising. And she started to get into beauty and makeup herself but realized that there was not a beauty brand that would be beneficial to her skin and her skin type, which is sensitive and young. So, she did not want to put anything too heavy or harsh on her skin.

Brown wanted to create something for everyone, to include everyone, that was clean and totally vegan. It took time and was a big process. She started it four years ago now, but Brown knew what she wanted to do for everyone out there that was going through the same struggle as her.

Brown particular about the quality of the products

Brown also revealed that she was quite young when she launched the brand, so she did not use as much makeup and skincare as she does today. Even today, she continues to test other manufacturers’ goods to see how they compare. The ‘Stranger Things’ star enjoys purchasing different things to see what is available on the market and what people are doing so that she can improve the brand and company, which is very important to her.

During the interview, Brown also shared that she was present at almost every meeting. If she was not in the meeting, she was shooting ‘Enola Holmes’, so she was very much present and prepared for everything. Brown felt that the most difficult element of the procedure was approving formulas. That took the most time, and it’s quite particular. But she thought that because she was making her debut with my own company, she wanted to ensure that the products were what they claimed to be. As a result, she went through a lot of trials and errors. Finally, she concluded that there is little use in building a company for you if you are not involved.