The “royal feud” between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton will kick up a notch in the coming months as the Duchess of Cambridge plans to mount a counter-attack.

Some believe that the origins of this feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle goes back over 2 years and is no recent thing. A giant media uproar was caused in consequence of the interview Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had given on Oprah in March this year. The interview came after the newlywed couple had stunned the whole world when they declared that they would be stepping down from their royal duties; the affair was termed “Megxit” due to the widely held opinion that it was entirely Meghan Markle’s doing.

Highlight:

Why did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step down from their royal duties?

What was revealed in the Oprah interview?

What kind of a comeback is Kate Middleton planning?

The tell-all interview released last month garnered millions of views from all over the world and it has been called the royal family’s most disastrous media scandal in recent decades. In the interview, Meghan and Harry do not hesitate to direct blame at royal family elders such as Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and her husband Prince William for making the young couple feel unwelcome. All eyes are now on Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, as we await her reply to the several accusations against her and her husband.

Why did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step down from their royal duties?

From the various claims made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the most astounding seems to be the one in which they state that their unborn baby’s skin colour (owing to Meghan Markle’s African ancestry) was a subject of debate among unnamed members of the royal family. Royal family officials have explicitly denied that these claims were made by either Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip.

After Meghan Markle’s explosive interview, here’s what Kate Middleton is planning

There was another incident where Meghan Markle was denied assistance by officials of the royal family when she asked for mental health support. Prince Harry blames this overall lack of support for him and the mother of his child as the reason for their formal departure from the royal family.

What was revealed in the Oprah interview?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accuse the royal family of being inconsiderate to their emotional and financial needs in the Oprah interview. Prince Harry compared the paparazzi harassment faced by his late mother Princess Diana to the social media hate received by his wife Meghan and even said that it was like “history repeating itself“. Added on top of that, there were claims of racist comments made by royal family members regarding the couple’s newborn child. The interview ran for about 2 hours and revealed much about the inner social life of the royals.

What kind of a comeback is Kate Middleton planning?

Apparently, Kate Middleton is not the type to turn the other cheek, she plans on issuing her own statement in defence of her family in the coming months. It is unclear exactly how she intends to do this. She has been a constant support to Prince William throughout this whole affair, with whom she has also recently celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary.

