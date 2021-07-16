After Justice League, It’s Time To Play James Bond For Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill, to ditch his cape for the 007 tuxedos? Has Henry Cavill been confirmed as the next James Bond? Let’s find out more about the role!

After the release of ‘No time To Die’, fans will say goodbye to Daniel Craig as James Bond. The movie will now release on 30th September 2021. ‘No Time To Die’ was earlier set to release in November 2020. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, it faced several delays. Craig is known for playing the titular character for over fifteen years. In 2006, he made his debut as James Bond in ‘Casino Royale’. Let’s see if Henry Cavill is the top choice to play the iconic role or not.

As per rumours, the top two contenders for replacing Craig as James Bond are Tom Hardy. He has successfully established himself in many hit movies like ‘Inception’, ‘Dunkirk’, ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, ‘Venom‘, ‘Legend’ and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ and ‘The Dark Knight‘. He also plays the role of the mob boss, Alfie Solomons in ‘Peaky Blinders‘. While Tom Hardy is a top contender for the role, Henry Cavill is also not too far behind. The popular actor has recently wrapped up the shooting of the second season of his hit Netflix series ‘The Witcher‘.

A few months back, Cavil reprised his role as Superman in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’. Cavill’s rising popularity easily justifies why he will be perfect as the next James Bond. Cavill also has experience playing the role of a secret agent Napoleon Solo in 2015’s ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’.

Cavill is currently 38 years old. Daniel Craig was at a similar age when he starred in ‘Casino Royale’. He could easily feature in two or three movies. His height and build are also perfectly apt for the role. Cavill also has significant experience of working in blockbusters. Moreover, his performances like August Walker in ‘Mission: Impossible-Fallout’ to Geralt of Rivia in ‘The Witcher’ ensure the actor can take on any character.

Other actors that might play the role of James Bond include ‘Game of Thrones‘ actor Richard Madden, Tom Hiddleston who plays the role of Loki in MCU, Idris Elba from ‘Hobbs & Shaw’, and Regé-Jean Page from ‘Bridgerton’.

Does Henry Cavill want to be the next James Bond?

Not many people are aware that long ago, Henry Cavill auditioned for the role of James Bond in ‘Casino Royale’ but lost out to Daniel Craig. For the audition, he recreated Sean Connery’s iconic scene from ‘From Russia with Love’. But director Martin Campbell rejected him for being too chubby.

In an interview with Men’s Health, Henry Cavill spoke about his audition and the opportunity to play James Bond in the future. “With the whole Bond process, I screen-tested many, many moons ago. It was, as far as I know, down to Daniel and myself.”

He believed that Daniel Craig had done an incredible job of being James Bond. Since it is his last one, he felt the playing field was open. Though Cavill confirmed there were no conversations yet, but will see what happens. In the end, he added it would be fun to play James Bond.

While promoting his Netflix movie ‘Enola Holmes‘, Cavill again spoke about being eager to play the role of James Bond. He told GQ if the producer Barbara and co-producer Michael G. Wilson are interested, he would absolutely jump at the opportunity. He further added: “At this stage, it is all up in the air. We will see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond. It would be very, very exciting.”

Does history favour Henry Cavill?

Editor of the International Journal of James Bond Studies, Dr Ian Kinane, spoke to Daily Express about who he thinks might play the next James bond. He suggested that Cavill’s past experience in DC’s Superman and in the Mission Impossible franchise have made him too big of a name for James Bond. However, Cavill’s history with James Bond might put him slightly ahead of the rest of the contenders. Dr Kinane spoke about how everyone saw Pierce Brosnan coming because he auditioned for the role many years before. We also saw Timothy Dalton coming again because he auditioned years before too. Hence, too big of a name or not, history does favour Henry Cavill to play 007.

Tell us if Henry Cavill is your top choice for playing James Bond in the comment section below!