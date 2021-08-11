This is how Henry Cavill turned his James Bond rejection into a success story.

Did you know there was a time when Henry Cavill auditioned for James Bond but was turned down for being a little too chubby? Well, yes, you are hearing it right. Who would have thought that the man who was rejected for his looks, would single-handedly be the reason for many blockbusters? From playing the iconic Superman to Geralt Of Rivia, Henry Cavill’s story inspires us to not let failures take over, but turn it in your favour and work towards your goals.

Henry Cavill doesn’t let failures defeat him

Henry Cavill’s secrets for mental well being

THIS IS HOW HENRY CAVILL APPROACHES FAILURES

In a conversation with “Balance”, Henry opened up about how he finds opportunities in everything and drags himself out of failures. He said,

“I try not to think of negatives, or what someone else may consider a failure or a miss professionally speaking. I just think of them as another stepping stone or a part of the journey, because it can’t all be sunshine and gloriousness; there have to be darker days for you to appreciate the better days. And I’ve been very fortunate to have good people around me: people I can trust”.

He further added, “Even when things are bad, you can make good out of them. It’s a matter of trying to find the goodness there and reminding yourself that it’s about being happy. It’s not necessarily about achieving this or that, because the goalposts will always change. Years ago it was all about being [James] Bond, and I didn’t get that. Then I became Superman. And now I’m the Witcher, and The Witcher is the biggest streaming show on the planet. It’s like, oh, OK, so …”

After James Bond rejection, here’s how Henry Cavill turned his career around

Henry also said that he believes that if one door closes, five more doors open for you and it is all about approaching it with a positive attitude and not sulking in the failures.

We believe that this optimistic approach of Henry Cavill towards life is what makes him the most popular and exceptional actor in the industry today.

HENRY BELIEVES THAT A WALK CAN IMPROVE YOUR MENTAL WELLBEING

In the same interview, Henry revealed that he loves going for a walk as it helps in building rhythm. He said,

“Sometimes working out can help. And I do find – this sounds silly, but going for a walk makes a massive difference. My mother would always swear by this and still walks for miles. It’s a great way of building a rhythm for the body so the brain can start working. If you have a problem, something you’re trying to work out or something that is really getting to you, instead of sitting on the sofa or screaming into the bathwater, go for a walk. A rhythm will be created and you will be able to work out what the problem is and be more at peace. It is to do with the rhythm you create from walking, I believe”.

HENRY CAVILL ON WORKING WITH MILLIE BOBBY BROWN

When asked about his role as Sherlock Holmes in the movie ‘Enola Holmes’ and working with the teenage star Millie Bobby Brown, Henry said that it was an amazing opportunity to play a supporting character to an extraordinary actor like Millie. He also said that he had a great time working with Sam Claflin and the director Harry Bradbeer.