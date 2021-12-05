After Eternals, MCU Will Never Be The Same

‘The Eternals’ has surprised Marvel fans to the extent that they think Marvel Studios is changing for the better.

‘The Eternals’ movie hit the theatres early in November with its sombre tone and mythological grandeur. The movie, according to eagle-eyed fans, is far more closer in spirit and aesthetic to a DC movie than the ethos of an MCU movie. ‘The Eternals’ is likely to have set the new tone for the studios, something that was never seen before.

Highlights —

MCU experimenting with richness and depth in tone

The MCU is delving deeper into space

MCU experimenting with richness and depth in tone

Like the movie or not, but you will agree that ‘Eternals’ is different. The movie is far from being a buzzy sugar high. On the other hand, it has come up with a deeper subject of wrestling with the moral implications of programmed superhumans, who are meant to protect life but should not interfere with the looming crisis despite knowing about it beforehand.

The MCU delving deeper into space

Previously, whenever Marvel decided to speak on weighty themes, they did so by making it a light joke. Even though ‘Endgame’ was marked by a depressing storyline in the initial half following the depletion of half of the world’s population, it did not shy away from making jokes about Rocket eating garbage. ‘Black Panther‘ was also revealing the pains of the African diaspora showing the legacy of slavery and colonialism but did make fun of the superhero’s choice in footwear. In ‘Eternals’, you will find many jokes, but all of it is embedded in the background.

Related: Kit Harington’s Black Knight Future Is Set In MCU’s Darker Universe

The fact that ‘Eternals’ chose not to remain handcuffed to the tone established by the previous Marvel movies is making fans delighted.

The MCU is delving deeper into space

The space-based story is something that Marvel has been teased for endlessly over the years. ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘ was thought to lead the game but the unceremonious dismissal of director James Gunn and his rehiring led to the extinction of the idea. Even ‘Loki‘ was supposed to be filmed in space but the comic story has been wound up in an office building.

Video Credits: WIRED

‘Eternals’ is one movie where a large part of the plot is set in space. It is giving hopes to the audiences that Marvel Studios will start venturing deeper into space. Hopefully, if Marvel continues on the line of ‘Eternals’, Martin Scorsese won’t make fun of the studios in the future.

Let us know if you like the new flavour of MCU which was teased with ‘Eternals’ in the comments box below.