After Divorce, Kaley Cuoco Is Still Not Over Ex-Husband Karl Cook

No hard feelings! Kaley Cuoco congratulated her former husband, Karl Cook, on social media after filing for divorce after three years of marriage.

The news that Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook had filed for divorce startled many. On social media, the two have been vocal about their love and affection for one another, and they appeared to be living the dream. When they were seen out and about in one other’s company, they frequently sent loving notes and appeared to be having a nice time.

It was very meant to be – Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco is still rooting for her ex-husband even after the divorce

Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco, both avid equestrians, started dating in 2016. In November 2017, the couple got engaged on Cuoco’s birthday. Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook married on June 30, 2018, in a ceremony held at a horse stable near San Diego, California, with close friends and family in attendance, demonstrating their shared love for horses. “I finally found my horse guy”, Cuoco said during a September 2016 appearance on The Talk.

“It was very meant to be. He’s an amazing rider, an amazing equestrian and a great human. We shared a passion for horses and dogs … It’s been lovely.”

‘The Big Bang Theory’ star later said that during their first year of marriage, she and Cook chose to live apart. “We’ve been married for a year and a half, been together for almost four years and this quarantine has forced us to actually move in together”, ‘The Flight Attendant’ star told Jimmy Kimmel in April 2020.

“It’s been great for our relationship, and we like each other we realized, which is even better.”

Kaley Cuoco and her ex-husband, Karl Cook, claim their approaching divorce is amicable … and she’s proving it with a kind Instagram comment. On a tweet by Traverse City Horse Shows announcing Karl won a pair of tournament events on Sunday in Michigan, the ‘The Flight Attendant’ star expressed public support for her estranged husband, who is a professional equestrian. Kaley used both hearts and raised hand emojis in her remark, indicating that she is still rooting for him despite their breakup.

After three years of marriage, Cuoco filed for divorce from Cook earlier this month. The ex-couple stated that they made the choice after understanding they were moving in different paths in life, but that they still have a great deal of respect and consideration for one another.

The statement reads:

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.

We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

What a difference can a few years make! Let us know in the comments down below your thoughts on this relationship.