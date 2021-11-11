After Captain Marvel, Brie Larson To Become MCU’s Hawkeye

‘Captain Marvel’ star Brie Larson had set her eyes on learning every possible skill required to play a superhero.

Brie Larson has been completely immersed in her role of Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe such that she has had very little time for any other projects except ‘The Marvels‘. The actress has fully devoted herself to Marvel and is leaving no stone unturned in getting the most ripped body that one would expect out of a superhero. Her recent attempt at nailing her physique for MCU is a hobby inspired by Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye: archery.

Brie Larson is invested in remaining in perfect shape to play the brilliant Carol Danvers. Her rigorous workout routine along with her solid abs are a picture-perfect testament to this. The actress has committed to heavyweight training which has endowed her with those gorgeous abs that no one can stop talking about.

In addition, she uses resistance bands to stay flexible and swears by the power of stretching in keeping her body fit and active. Not only that but also she revamps simple exercises to challenge herself. For instance, Brie Larson does not perform a normal plank like the rest of us. Instead, she opts for weighted planks by keeping weights on her back while maintaining the plank.

My hobby appears to be taking up new hobbies. pic.twitter.com/6rQ4Al61rF — Brie Larson (@brielarson) August 25, 2021

If that sounds strenuous, wait till you see the results on her body. She surely has the muscular shoulders of a superhero. Thus, her pains are all worth it in the end. After nailing so many wonderful workouts, the Oscar-winning actress has also taken up playing with bow and arrow as a hobby, much like her colleague in the MCU: Hawkeye.

The actress shared a picture of her shooting at a target with a bow and arrow as she flexes her muscles in the image. While workouts and bodybuilding are conventionally associated with male actors, Brie Larson is undoubtedly setting new standards in this area.

LARSON’S DISNEYLAND

It makes sense that Brie Larson would put so much sweat into perfecting her superhero image. The actress may end up in Chris Evans’ shoes in the MCU. Brie Larson may very well become the next leader of Avengers, given that she was also in the post-credits for ‘Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ alongside Avengers oldie Bruce Banner.

Brie Larson is dying to become Hawkeye in real life

If Larson is indeed doing the task of positioning herself as the leader of the world’s mightiest heroes, she is doing a fantastic job. However, given that Carol Danvers works at saving more places than Earth, would she be able to realise the part? This and more will be answered in ‘The Marvels’ that will witness Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel teaming up with new additions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Brie Larson has had just a couple of films in the MCU including ‘Captain Marvel’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame‘. However, ‘The Marvels’ might just set her up as the leader of the Avengers going forward. Nevertheless, the actress is having the time of her life being a part of the MCU.

To her, working for Marvel feels like going to her “own private Disneyland every single day”. As whatever happens on the set is closed off from the world until the film releases, it makes her feel as if the Marvel Cinematic Universe belongs only to her in those fleeting moments. She also teased something huge about ‘The Marvels’.

The actress confessed that the sets for the film are bigger than anyone can imagine. She also hinted at the “super fun” and “bizarre” nature of this work-in-progress. Only in February 2023 will we know if the hype she created is worth the anticipation.

What do you think of Brie Larson taking on Hawkeye’s job as her own hobby? Comment below!